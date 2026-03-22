Dolly de Leon joins DreamWorks film inspired by Filipino folklore

Acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon continues her rise on the global stage, this time lending her voice to a major international animated feature centered on Filipino storytelling.
De Leon has joined the voice cast of Forgotten Island, an upcoming film from DreamWorks Animation inspired by Filipino folklore and themes of memory, identity, and friendship.
She is joined by fellow Filipino talents Jo Koy and Amielynn Abellera, along with Malaysian actor Ronny Chieng, highlighting a strong Southeast Asian presence in the project.
For De Leon, the role represents more than another international credit, as the film brings Filipino stories to a global audience.
“Over the moon with excitement and Pinoy pride to share Forgotten Island with the world! Nakakaproud maging pinoy.💪🏽Thank you, @dreamworks, @joel.crawford.art and @janimatedultd for putting our stories out there.💙❤️💛,” she said.
The film follows two lifelong friends, voiced by H.E.R. and Liza Soberano, who become stranded on the mystical island of Nakali and are forced to confront a dilemma that could cost them their most treasured memories.
The cast also includes Lea Salonga, Manny Jacinto, Dave Franco, and Jenny Slate.
Filipino-American filmmaker Januel Mercado co-directs the project alongside Joel Crawford, marking a milestone for Filipino creatives in global animation.
“My love and care and my Filipino culture is very universal as well. It’s just like the connection and the closeness that you have with your family,” Mercado said.
De Leon’s participation reflects the increasing visibility of Filipino talent in international productions, particularly in projects that highlight local culture and storytelling.
Her involvement in Forgotten Island underscores a broader shift, with Filipino narratives gaining prominence on global platforms.