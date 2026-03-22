Dolly de Leon joins DreamWorks film inspired by Filipino folklore

Story and cast

The film follows two lifelong friends, voiced by H.E.R. and Liza Soberano, who become stranded on the mystical island of Nakali and are forced to confront a dilemma that could cost them their most treasured memories.

The cast also includes Lea Salonga, Manny Jacinto, Dave Franco, and Jenny Slate.

Filipino creative at the helm

Filipino-American filmmaker Januel Mercado co-directs the project alongside Joel Crawford, marking a milestone for Filipino creatives in global animation.

“My love and care and my Filipino culture is very universal as well. It’s just like the connection and the closeness that you have with your family,” Mercado said.

Growing global presence

De Leon’s participation reflects the increasing visibility of Filipino talent in international productions, particularly in projects that highlight local culture and storytelling.

Her involvement in Forgotten Island underscores a broader shift, with Filipino narratives gaining prominence on global platforms.