Filipino talents take center stage in DreamWorks’ “Forgotten Island”

A new animated adventure is generating attention not only for its fantasy setting, but also for the strong Filipino representation shaping its creation.
DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming film “Forgotten Island” is positioning itself as a notable project that brings together a diverse lineup of international talent while highlighting Filipino and Filipino-American voices both on-screen and behind the scenes.
The film draws inspiration from Filipino folklore, adding a distinct cultural layer that sets it apart within mainstream animation.
The cast continues to expand with the addition of Jo Koy, Dolly de Leon, Ronny Chieng, and Amielynn Abellera, joining an already prominent ensemble that includes H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Lea Salonga, Manny Jacinto, Dave Franco, and Jenny Slate. Their inclusion further underscores the film’s emphasis on diversity and representation.
Beyond its cast, what gives “Forgotten Island” particular significance is its creative leadership. Filipino filmmaker Januel Mercado makes his directorial debut as co-director alongside Joel Crawford, marking a meaningful step in which Filipino storytellers are not only represented but actively shaping the narrative.
The film follows two best friends who become stranded on the mysterious island of Nakali, where memory, emotion, and identity are tested. As they search for a way home, they are confronted with the question of whether returning means losing everything they once shared.
While rooted in fantasy, the story explores universal themes of memory, friendship, and emotional bonds, presented through a perspective influenced by Filipino culture.
Adding further depth to the production is Filipino-American composer Nathan Matthew David, whose work contributes to the film’s overall tone and atmosphere.
With its blend of mythology, emotional storytelling, and a predominantly Filipino-led creative presence, “Forgotten Island” stands as a significant moment for representation in animation. Set for release this September, anticipation is building ahead of its first trailer, as the film brings Filipino-inspired storytelling to a global audience.