Filipino talents take center stage in DreamWorks’ “Forgotten Island”

The film draws inspiration from Filipino folklore, adding a distinct cultural layer that sets it apart within mainstream animation.

The cast continues to expand with the addition of Jo Koy, Dolly de Leon, Ronny Chieng, and Amielynn Abellera, joining an already prominent ensemble that includes H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Lea Salonga, Manny Jacinto, Dave Franco, and Jenny Slate. Their inclusion further underscores the film’s emphasis on diversity and representation.

Beyond its cast, what gives “Forgotten Island” particular significance is its creative leadership. Filipino filmmaker Januel Mercado makes his directorial debut as co-director alongside Joel Crawford, marking a meaningful step in which Filipino storytellers are not only represented but actively shaping the narrative.

The film follows two best friends who become stranded on the mysterious island of Nakali, where memory, emotion, and identity are tested. As they search for a way home, they are confronted with the question of whether returning means losing everything they once shared.