BTS takes over Gwanghwamun Square in historic comeback concert

Opening the concert, leader RM greeted the crowd with a heartfelt message: “Seoul, we’re back.”

The group — composed of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — performed against the historic backdrop of Gwanghwamun, a location closely tied to Korea’s cultural heritage and adjacent to Gyeongbokgung Palace. The staging incorporated large LED structures that framed the traditional architecture behind them, reinforcing the concert’s theme of bridging past and present.

The night opened with “Body to Body,” the lead track from ARIRANG, followed by a dynamic set that mixed new releases with fan-favorite classics. The full setlist included:

“Body to Body,” “Hooligan,” “2.0,” “Butter,” “MIC Drop,” “Aliens,” “FYA,” “SWIM,” “Like Animals,” “Normal,” “Dynamite” and “Mikrokosmos.”

Midway through the performance, traditional Korean elements were woven into the show, particularly during segments referencing the folk song “Arirang,” reinforcing the album’s cultural inspiration. The integration of live musicians in hanbok added a layer of historical resonance to the production.

Throughout the concert, the members reflected on their return. Jimin addressed the crowd with emotion, saying, “We are finally here and seeing you again… The fact that I am speaking here… I am so moved. All seven of us standing on stage together makes me so happy. Thank you all so much. You have filled Gwanghwamun Square today.”

Later, Jung Kook shared, “I don’t think I’ll ever forget tonight… I definitely felt some pressure about the comeback, but being here in front of you all, it feels great.”

Suga also emphasized the group’s artistic intentions: “With this album, we wanted to show you the most honest side of the seven of us… a more mature and evolved BTS.”