BTS leader RM to limit performances after ankle injury

Medical findings revealed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion—injuries that involve both ligament damage and inflammation.

Doctors have advised the rapper to wear a cast and strictly limit movement for at least two weeks to prioritize recovery.

Following consultations with RM, the agency decided to adjust his stage participation, including scaling back choreography to avoid aggravating the injury. Despite these limitations, RM remains determined to stay present for fans.

“Although RM’s on-stage performance will inevitably be limited, he will do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY and the audience,” the agency said, acknowledging the long wait fans have endured for the group’s return.

The setback comes at a crucial moment for BTS, whose comeback has been met with intense global anticipation. Known for their high-energy performances and precision choreography, any change to the group’s staging underscores the physical demands placed on K-pop idols.

Still, fans—collectively known as ARMY—have rallied behind RM, flooding social media with messages of support and well wishes.