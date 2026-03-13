Celebrating empowered women in food and agribusiness

Aligned with the global theme “Give to Gain,” the campaign highlights how empowering women in science and technology, food, and agribusiness industries creates a ripple effect of impact, rooted in care, precision and excellence.

Strategic leadership in agribusiness

Leading with intuition and acumen. First vice president and country director for Agribusiness Philippines Norie Bermudez bridges high-level strategy with grassroots insight, ensuring corporate growth translates into shared value for local farmers. She leads the mill-to-meal journey, managing an age-diverse team of seasoned feed sales veterans and the younger generation.

With nearly three decades of experience at Pilmico Foods Corporation — from frontline sales to the boardroom — Bermudez provides the strategic compass for the company’s Philippine agribusiness operations, bridging high-level strategy with grassroots insight.

Championing authentic, relatable and adaptable leadership, Bermudez proves that navigating a complex industry requires a blend of measured intuition and rigorous business acumen. By fostering a culture where diverse perspectives contribute to growth, she ensures that corporate growth translates into shared value for local farmers. This approach creates an inclusive ecosystem in which giving to the community benefits the entire industry.

“In business, there are only two options: to grow or to die. I choose to grow —n ot by being the toughest person in the room, but by being the most relatable and the most willing to evolve,” said Bermudez, adding, “I commit to empowering more women in agriculture, to creating meaningful impact, and to feeding communities from mill to meal.”

Safeguarding food from the lab to the table

Behind every successful food value chain lies a strong scientific foundation. Across Aboitiz Foods, women who excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) roles continue to break stereotypes while also strengthening the technical backbone of the organization.

The food value chain begins with scientific integrity — a core value championed by Sahera Nofyangtri, PT Gold Coin Indonesia’s assistant vice president for Nutrition and Research, and Dr. Emiechelle Rivera, Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation’s Veterinary Services and Training specialist.

For Nofyangtri, the feedmill operates much like an open kitchen, where each ingredient and formula must be meticulously verified before reaching farms. With a role that involves a high-stakes balance of chemistry and nutrition, Nofyangtri views food integrity as a rigorous process that ensures animal feed is not just productive but fundamentally safe for the entire food chain.

“For me, innovation is not about ‘noble’ scientific theories, but about speed, boldness, and thoroughness in identifying gaps before applying the theory,” remarked Nofyangtri, highlighting, “In this industry, a woman’s skill in multitasking, attention to detail, and strong intuition allows for a broader perspective. Empowering women in agriculture means empowering the future of food.”

The scientific work done at the lab is further strengthened on the ground through Dr. Rivera’s role in veterinary services. Her role focuses on preventing biological risks before they reach the farm by designing disease prevention strategies and programs that strengthen animal health.

Dr. Rivera’s advice to young women who want to pursue a career in veterinary medicine or STEM is simple yet powerful: “Don’t be afraid to step into spaces that challenge you. In field veterinary work, you aren’t just solving animal health concerns; you are sustaining livelihoods and protecting the food supply for entire communities.”

Empowering ‘agri-preneurs’ across markets

A good product only makes an impact when it supports a customer’s need at the right time — that’s where the roles of Phuong Nguyen Thi Truc and Floreda Molina come in.

As a product marketing manager for Aqua, Phuong plays a key role in translating technical innovation to practical value for customers. For Phuong, success in her role lies in the ability to bridge cultural and language barriers, convert technical data into compelling market stories, and listen actively to customer feedback.

“As a market navigator, my role is to translate complex science and connect it to the customer’s reality. We need to give them a reason to believe in our product,” said Phuong, emphasizing, “I believe innovation only matters if it’s understood and accessible to the customers.”

Meanwhile, Molina, assistant vice president for Gamefowl Feeds, leads a team of sales managers in a highly competitive, traditionally male-dominated segment. In the gamefowl industry, technical credibility and stakeholder trust are the name of the game.

Beyond driving commercial success, Molina works to challenge misconceptions about the gamefowl sector and strengthen relationships with stakeholders across the industry. She also supports community outreach programs, putting Aboitiz Foods’ core value of responsibility into action.

“As a woman, my high level of self-awareness, empathetic communication, and adaptability help me work effectively with diverse groups,” said Molina, adding, “While this is a male-dominated industry, many women have excelled here. Own your expertise, take calculated risks, and architect your path.”

Together, the work of Phuong and Molina ensures that innovation is not just a concept, but a tool for customer empowerment and success. This resonates with backyard duck farmer and agripreneur Marilou Capiendo, an Aboitiz Foods partner for 15 years in San Jose, Tarlac.

Capiendo represents the empowered partner who turns research and sales support into a thriving livelihood. With the help of Pilmico, she and her husband are able to raise their ducks well and sell high-quality eggs that not only sustain their family but also support small resellers in their community.

Her story brings the “Give to Gain” philosophy full circle: when women are equipped with the right knowledge, support, and opportunities — they help nourish communities and create pathways for others, especially women, to succeed.