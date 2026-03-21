Randy Ortiz reclaims the runway

A designer and his milestones

Few designers can claim a relationship with their clients as enduring as Ortiz’s. For many, his creations are woven into life’s defining chapters—weddings, celebrations, and public milestones.

Among those who took part in the show was Dingdong Dantes , whose presence on the runway carried both style and sentiment.

“He’s dressed my milestones for decades. Last night, I walked in his. Full circle for our beloved Ninong Randy. Not my usual lane…but for him, always game. Congratulations, Ninong Randy!”

It was more than a cameo—it was a tribute. A reflection of years of trust between designer and muse, now reversed in a moment that celebrated Ortiz’s enduring influence.

Reinvention at any stage

Also stepping onto the runway was Hayden Kho , whose participation highlighted the inclusive and evolving nature of modern menswear.

“Forty and six. I never thought I would still be doing this. Thank you, @randy_e_ortiz , for the opportunity and for championing Filipino men’s fashion with such clarity and vision. I saw how much work you poured into this show. You earned every bit of the applause last night.”

Kho’s words underscored a key message of the evening: style has no age limit, and confidence is the ultimate tailoring.

Dressing the modern Filipino man

The collection itself moved seamlessly across occasions and moods—offering a wardrobe that reflects the multifaceted lives of today’s Filipino men. From relaxed, leisure-driven pieces to sharply constructed formalwear, Ortiz explored a spectrum of silhouettes and tones that felt both classic and experimental.

Soft neutrals gave way to deeper, commanding hues, while traditional tailoring intersected with more fluid, contemporary cuts. It was not just a display of clothes, but a study in how masculinity in fashion continues to evolve.

Behind the scenes, the show came together through a collaborative effort, staged by Jackie Aquino with creative support from Angel Ortiz—further emphasizing the generational continuity within the brand.

Back to the roots, forward to the future

Ortiz’s return to menswear is not a reinvention—it is a homecoming. Long before the current wave of style-conscious Filipino men, he was already pushing boundaries, introducing bold ideas during an era when men’s fashion remained largely conservative.

Now, with a new generation embracing grooming, self-expression, and individuality, the timing feels inevitable.

This latest showcase signals more than a comeback. It reflects a designer reconnecting with his origins while responding to a changing audience—one that is more open, more experimental, and more confident than ever before.

As the final walk concluded and applause filled the room, it became clear that this was not just another fashion show. It was a celebration of longevity, influence, and the quiet power of consistency.

Randy Ortiz did not simply return—he reminded everyone why he never truly left.

And in doing so, he reaffirmed one thing: Filipino menswear is not just evolving—it is thriving, with its pioneers still leading the way.