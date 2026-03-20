4th batch of repatriation expected to arrive this week

Their safe crossing was made possible through the collaboration of the One Country Team in Israel, led by Ambassador Aileen S. Mendiola, and the Department of Migrant Workers-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (DMW-OWWA) team who escorted them to the Taba Border.

Upon arrival, they were assisted by the staff of the Philippine Embassy in Cairo with their immigration requirements.

They were also immediately assisted by the DMW-OWWA Rapid Response Team, upon clearing immigration, who arranged their temporary accommodation and other needs while waiting for their flight back to the Philippines.

The third batch of repatriation returned to the Philippines on Thursday amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

A total of 317 individuals, including 153 OFWs, their 114 dependents, and 50 stranded Filipinos, from the United Arab Emirates landed safely at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

In total, 2,099 overseas Filipino workers and their dependents have been repatriated under the whole-of-government repatriation effort since 5 March 2026, via commercial and chartered flights. NEIL ALCOBER