More OFWs, tourists flee Israel

The crossing was facilitated by the One Country Team in Israel, led by Ambassador Aileen S. Mendiola, along with the DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) team, which escorted them to the border.

Upon arrival, personnel from the Philippine Embassy in Cairo assisted them with immigration procedures, Mendiola told DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Hot Patatas.

The DMW-OWWA Rapid Response Team also provided immediate assistance after immigration clearance, arranging temporary accommodations and other needs while they await their return flights to the Philippines.

The third batch of repatriates arrived Thursday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

A total of 317 individuals — including 153 OFWs, 114 dependents and 50 stranded Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates — arrived at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

In total, 2,099 OFWs and their dependents have been repatriated since 5 March 2026, through commercial and chartered flights.