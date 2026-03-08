Review: ‘Hoppers’ hops with heart and humor

The latest animated offering from Pixar proves once again that the studio understands how to craft stories that resonate across generations. While the film occasionally feels a little long, it remains consistently engaging, buoyed by strong storytelling, vibrant animation and thoughtful themes that strike a chord underneath its playful surface.

At the center of the story is Mabel (Piper Curda), a Japanese-American girl who carries emotional scars from childhood. Raised largely by her grandmother — the one steady adult presence in her life — Mabel grows into a passionate yet troubled environmentalist determined to protect a forest glade.

Her love for animals borders on obsession, and this is caused partly by unresolved anger and emotional neglect from her parents. Those childhood wounds fuel her fierce commitment to protect nature, which adds an emotional layer to what might otherwise be a simple animated adventure.

On the surface, Hoppers plays like a colorful sci-fi fantasy about a brave young girl fighting to defend animals and their home. But beneath that simple premise is a story about imperfect families and how childhood shapes the people we become.

The film wisely acknowledges that families are rarely ideal. Mabel’s upbringing by her grandmother runs parallel with other characters who carry baggage, like the beaver George (Bobby Moynihan), who came from a toxic parental relationship. These narrative threads feel honest and relevant, reflecting realities that many viewers — young or old — may recognize.

Pixar’s animation remains as polished as ever. The visual world is lively and expressive, filled with exaggerated, rubbery movements that amplify the humor and emotion of each scene. Particularly charming is the design of the animals, whose tiny bead-like eyes make them irresistibly adorable.