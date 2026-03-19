PISTON: Cash aid is ‘not enough’

“Kung ganito kalaki ang gastos ng drayber, kulang na kulang talaga ang ibinibigay na ayuda,” Floranda said, noting that current support barely offsets drivers’ losses.

He added that the assistance would not address the sector’s problems, as it would be outweighed by continued fuel price increases.

“We will only bring this P5,000 back to oil companies, instead of our families,” he said.

With diesel prices climbing beyond Php100 per liter, Floranda said traditional jeepneys—which consume around 30 liters daily—now spend more than Php3,000 a day on fuel alone.