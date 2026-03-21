More tollway operators offer discounts to PUVs

For PUV operators, the discounts translate into direct cost savings of up to P66 for Class 1 vehicles, P131 for Class 2, and P197 for Class 3 per trip.

Help cut daily operating expenses

These reductions can help stabilize daily operating expenses, particularly for jeepneys, buses, and freight vehicles that rely heavily on toll roads.

Lower operating costs could, in turn, ease pressure on fare hikes, benefiting commuters and helping temper broader inflation risks tied to transport.

The Department of Transportation said the initiative will run for an initial two months, with the possibility of extension depending on its impact.

Implemented through a rebate system

The discounts will be implemented through a rebate system, with qualified vehicles receiving weekly credits — providing more immediate cash flow relief to operators.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez welcomed the move, emphasizing its direct benefit to drivers.

“We thank the toll operators because these discounts are a big help to our PUV drivers. We know the hardships being faced by those in the transport sector every day. That’s why we will continue implementing programs that directly help them,” he said.