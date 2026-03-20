Toll discount offers relief for PUVs, buses, freight operators

Voluntary implementation

“Tollway Concessionaires/Operators expressed that they will voluntarily implement a temporary toll discount for essential transport sectors,” Toll Regulatory Board executive director Jay Art Tugade said in a letter to Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

The relief targets Class 1 PUVs/jeepneys, Class 2 PUB and Class 3 vehicles involved in freight and logistics.

Under the adjustment, Class 1 vehicles can save up to P18 per end-to-end trip, while Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles may save as much as P47 and P72 per trip, respectively.

Toll rebates credited weekly

Toll rebates will be credited weekly to all qualified vehicles.

“This is a big help to our PUV drivers, commuters, as well as our consumers and business owners amid the current oil crisis we are facing,” Lopez said.