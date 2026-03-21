Michelin-recognized chefs redefine premium comfort FOOD

Tolentino, the visionary behind the Michelin-selected restaurant Taupe, brings his expertise in contemporary cuisine to the brand. Joining him is Anglo of Sarsa, a Michelin Bib Gourmand award recipient, celebrated for his mastery of Filipino flavors. Rounding out the trio is Hao at Seva, a Michelin-Selected restaurant, known for her innovative approach to New American dishes.

Every meal becomes more special and elevated with Highlands Gold. Offering a curated selection including Highlands Gold Corned Beef (available in original and Chili Garlic), Highlands Gold Beef Franks and Highlands Gold Beef Patties, this commitment to quality means that every serving is premium-made with angus beef, which creates a delicious, beefy and juicy versatile favorite for any time of day.

Bernice Ilacad-Jalgalado, vice president for Marketing of CDO Foodsphere, expressed the brand’s vision for this collaboration: “When the country’s esteemed chefs choose Highlands Gold for their own dishes, it speaks volumes about the quality we’ve achieved. This partnership is a natural fit as it showcases a product that is refined enough for a chef’s creation, yet remains a comforting favorite that Filipino families can enjoy at home. With Highlands Gold, we want to bring premium taste to everyday meals — an accessible indulgence that allows more Filipinos to experience quality without compromise.”

This campaign invites everyone to experience a more indulgent version of their favorite comfort food. Highlands Gold remains dedicated to serving the “Angus beef difference” to every Filipino table, ensuring that every serving is filled with premium flavor and care.