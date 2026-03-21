Lemuria at 20: A legacy of taste, craft, and hospitality

Where it all began

For founder and Managing Director Marina “Kitt” Schroeder, the story of Lemuria is a journey of "metamorphosis."

It all started with a quiet fascination: wine. At a time when many in the Philippines were still unfamiliar with it, Kitt immersed herself in learning. As the saying goes, you study what you love.

That love for wine only deepened over time, taking her closer to the world’s finest vineyards. Eventually, she took a bold step—becoming a wine importer and distributor.

“I opened the first wine shop in the Philippines,” she recalls, “even when wine was often misunderstood, compared to beer or whiskey.”

Challenges were plenty, but her connection to the craft was stronger than any obstacle. Like a well-aged wine, her passion matured, richer with every passing year—until it found its ultimate expression: a restaurant.

“I thought a restaurant would be the perfect platform to showcase the wines I love,” she explains. And so, Lemuria Fine Dining was born.

“When I started my own restaurant, I wanted it to reflect something I truly loved,” Kitt adds—an ambition shaped by her pursuit of the finest selections from vineyards in Germany, Chile, and beyond.