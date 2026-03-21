Lemuria at 20: A legacy of taste, craft, and hospitality

The right heart, paired with the right choices, always creates moments worth remembering.
For two decades, Lemuria Fine Dining has perfected the art of turning even the simplest gatherings into unforgettable experiences—and at the heart of it lies a story fueled by passion.
Where it all began
For founder and Managing Director Marina “Kitt” Schroeder, the story of Lemuria is a journey of "metamorphosis."
It all started with a quiet fascination: wine. At a time when many in the Philippines were still unfamiliar with it, Kitt immersed herself in learning. As the saying goes, you study what you love.
That love for wine only deepened over time, taking her closer to the world’s finest vineyards. Eventually, she took a bold step—becoming a wine importer and distributor.
“I opened the first wine shop in the Philippines,” she recalls, “even when wine was often misunderstood, compared to beer or whiskey.”
Challenges were plenty, but her connection to the craft was stronger than any obstacle. Like a well-aged wine, her passion matured, richer with every passing year—until it found its ultimate expression: a restaurant.
“I thought a restaurant would be the perfect platform to showcase the wines I love,” she explains. And so, Lemuria Fine Dining was born.
“When I started my own restaurant, I wanted it to reflect something I truly loved,” Kitt adds—an ambition shaped by her pursuit of the finest selections from vineyards in Germany, Chile, and beyond.
Serving memories
Schroeder readily admits she does not cook, placing full trust in Executive Chef and General Manager Kevin Endaya.
“In the kitchen, the chef is king—it’s his kingdom,” she says.
During an evening gathering with the media at the newly renovated Fleur de Lis, Chef Endaya unveiled a menu that delighted every sense—from sight to taste, even to memory.
It began with the delicate aroma of scallops, followed by a warm, comforting mushroom soup paired perfectly with white wine. Then came the carefully prepared mahi-mahi, so satisfying it could stand as a main course on its own.
Interestingly, the mahi-mahi was unplanned. Chef Endaya simply asked the market for the freshest catch of the day. The answer came at 3:00 p.m.—mahi-mahi. And just like that, a star dish was born.
The actual main course, Short Ribs Bourguignon, featured tender beef enriched with red wine, culminating in a sweet finish of New York cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries.
One of the restaurant’s not-so-secret ingredients is water—Antipodes, a pure New Zealand artesian water. Naturally filtered and unaltered, with low mineral content and a neutral pH, it enhances the dining experience without overpowering the palate, unlike other water brands that can subtly alter the taste of food.
Of course, exceptional food is only half the experience. At Lemuria, impeccable service completes the picture. With a head waiter who has been with the restaurant for years, the team delivers quiet sophistication and genuine care, making guests feel less like customers and more like they are being welcomed into a cherished home.
Intentionally crafted
As a gourmet destination, Lemuria sets itself apart with a steadfast commitment to doing everything from scratch.
“We don’t use pre-mixed sauces or canned ingredients. Everything is made fresh, with no MSG or preservatives,” Schroeder emphasizes, with Chef Endaya nodding in agreement.
“In terms of collaboration, we speak every day—even on my day off or when they’re abroad. We don’t take shortcuts because we want to achieve the best quality,” he adds.
The dish he served that evening, he says, best represents him: seemingly simple at first glance, yet intricate in preparation.
“At the front, it looks simple, but it’s not,” Chef Endaya explains.
At the heart of Lemuria’s daily operations is a clear philosophy: hospitality above all.
“We are the hosts. We’re hosting you—you’re not just customers. We’re not the type to say, ‘This is the only way we do it,’” he notes.
As Lemuria celebrates its 20th anniversary this 16 June, it also unveils a refreshed space. Fleur de Lis, once an open area, has been enclosed to create a more intimate setting for special occasions. It now stands as the largest of the restaurant’s four dining rooms.
What began as one woman’s love affair with wine and fine dining has grown into countless stories, providing the backdrop for life’s most meaningful moments. Two decades on, Lemuria shows no signs of slowing down.
Like the passion that brought it to life, it continues to bloom—steadfast, evolving, and deeply rooted in a love for the craft.