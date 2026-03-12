‘Songs for Selina’ exposes the music industry’s raw side
A new music-driven drama is preparing to take center stage in Philippine cinemas. Songs For Selina is officially set for its nationwide theatrical release on March 18, 2026, bringing audiences a powerful story about ambition, friendship, and the darker realities behind the spotlight.
The film follows Selina and Maya—two aspiring artists whose bond is forged through music and shared dreams. But as their careers begin to unfold, the harsh realities of the entertainment industry begin to test their loyalty, ambition, and identity. What begins as a hopeful partnership slowly evolves into a complicated journey shaped by competition, power dynamics, and the difficult choices that often accompany success.
Leading the film are Mica Javier and Rachel Coates, who portray the emotionally intertwined characters at the center of the story. Their performances anchor a narrative that explores not only artistic ambition but also the fragile nature of trust in a world where opportunities are scarce and stakes are high.
For executive producer and R&B icon Jay R, the story resonates deeply with real experiences from within the industry itself.
“The entire film is deeply personal,” shares Jay R, CEO of Homeworkz Entertainment and the R&B singer behind enduring hits such as Siningand Bakit Pa Ba. “It draws from our own lived experiences, the stories of our peers, and the unspoken truths that quietly exist within the industry. As artists ourselves, we understand the fear of being marginalized or blacklisted for addressing uncomfortable truths, especially in systems where power is unevenly distributed. That vulnerability is precisely why we chose to tell this story through film and music.”
The project also reflects Jay R’s belief that creative voices should not be limited by traditional industry pathways.
“Major studios and networks are not the only path,” the King of R&B notes. “There is a space for us, and it’s time we collectively step into it—to strengthen, diversify, and elevate the state of our entertainment industry.”
Beyond its narrative, Songs For Selina also stands out for its original music. Jay R co-wrote and produced the film’s soundtrack, which features both solo and duet performances by the movie’s lead stars.
“The tracks were very much inspired by my own career, which made the songwriting process feel natural and intuitive,” reveals Jay R. “Each song was carefully shaped to serve the story—tailoring the lyrics and emotion to the script so that the music actively moves the narrative forward.”
The film’s ensemble cast includes respected names in Philippine theater and music such as Rachel Alejandro, Audie Gemora, Nicole Laurel, Leanne Mamonong, Gian Magdangal, and Jay R himself.
Already released internationally through streaming platforms in North America, Songs For Selina now prepares to meet its local audience—bringing with it a candid, emotionally charged portrait of dreams, friendship, and the high cost of chasing a life in music.