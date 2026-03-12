‘Songs for Selina’ exposes the music industry’s raw side



Leading the film are Mica Javier and Rachel Coates, who portray the emotionally intertwined characters at the center of the story. Their performances anchor a narrative that explores not only artistic ambition but also the fragile nature of trust in a world where opportunities are scarce and stakes are high.

For executive producer and R&B icon Jay R, the story resonates deeply with real experiences from within the industry itself.

“The entire film is deeply personal,” shares Jay R, CEO of Homeworkz Entertainment and the R&B singer behind enduring hits such as Siningand Bakit Pa Ba. “It draws from our own lived experiences, the stories of our peers, and the unspoken truths that quietly exist within the industry. As artists ourselves, we understand the fear of being marginalized or blacklisted for addressing uncomfortable truths, especially in systems where power is unevenly distributed. That vulnerability is precisely why we chose to tell this story through film and music.”

The project also reflects Jay R’s belief that creative voices should not be limited by traditional industry pathways.