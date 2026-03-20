Aggressive Alex: Eala sinks Siegmund, battles Linette next

Following her three-hour and 20 minute takedown of the 38-year-old Siegmund, Eala was looking forward to a rematch with Iga Swiatek in the next round but the six-time Grand Slam winner (four French Open and one each US Open and Wimbledon) got ambushed by fellow Polish pride Magda Linette, now rated No. 50.

Eala had stunned Swiatek in last year’s Miami Open and was aching to prove her victory was not a fluke but won’t get the chance owing to Linette’s upset win.

Linette shocked world No. 10 Swiatek, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, in their Last 65 duel.

Eliminating Siegmund was not easy for the 20-year-old Eala, who credited her patience as one of the reasons behind the impressive win.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate also had to stay composed despite trailing early, doing her best to protect the 390 points she earned last year.

“I think I had to be patient. Sorry, the match was so long I lost my voice. I think patience was key — waiting for the right moment,” Eala said.

“I definitely had some nerves. But even when I lost the first set, I was happy that I was playing well and competing.”

Eala insists she is well-prepared going into the tournament.

“At the end of the day, the work was done before this tournament, so not everything is on the line here. But I’m still super motivated and really want to win.”

In their head-to-head, Linette holds a 2-1 advantage over Eala.

The Polish netter defeated Eala in 2024 at the Abu Dhabi Open in the United Arab Emirates and the Nottingham Open in the United Kingdom in 2025.

Eala finally got her revenge over Linette at the Auckland Open in New Zealand only last January.

A loss to Linette could result in Eala’s ranking taking a dip.

“I often tell my team every match is like life and death now. I’m fortunate to be at a level where everyone is a fighter and the level is so close,” Eala said.

“Whether it’s Iga or Magda, just being here is already a really good step for me.”

A win over Linette could put Eala up against either world No. 13 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic or No. 17 Clara Tauson of Denmark.

Eala defeated Tauson last August in the US Open while she has yet to test her mettle against Muchova.