Peak performance: Eala staying laser-focused in Miami Open

Eala made it to the Round of 32 after a 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory over world No. 53 Laura Siegemund of Germany.

“I think just focusing on the next point. It could go either way, so the tension never really releases. One point could change everything, and I think that’s what kept me going,” Eala said.

“Opinions or expectations can change. That is not in your control. What I know are facts and truths, and the truth is that I’ve been working really hard.”

Despite Siegemund’s delaying tactics, the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate stayed composed and focused on winning the next set.

“I know I’ve been taking the right steps and approaching it in the right way in terms of what I need to do on court. So that gives me more calm,” Eala said.

“And fortunately, I’ve been doing well between last year’s Miami and this year’s Miami, so I’m in a position where this tournament is not all or nothing. You know what I mean?”

Eala is currently battling world No. 50 Magda Linette of Poland at press time.

A victory over Linette will pit Eala against either world No. 13 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic or No. 75 Katie Boulter of Great Britain in the Last 16.

While she has yet to face Muchova, Eala has lost to Czech players 12 times since beginning her career in 2020.

Eala beat Boulter last October in the Round of 32 of the Hong Kong Tennis Open via walkover and she has to make it to at least the semifinal once again to stay within the Top 32 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

A loss before the semis would send Eala from a career-high No. 29 to No. 48 according to the latest WTA live rankings.

Regardless of what happens, Eala said she remains focused on getting better than obsessed with earning more and more points.