Timeout: Challenging stereotypes, misconceptions about mental illness

Every year, Women’s Month reminds us to celebrate the strength of women. But perhaps this year, we are invited to pause and look more deeply at what strength really means.
Too often, women are taught — quietly and sometimes unconsciously — that strength looks like endurance. To be strong is to keep moving, keep giving, keep carrying, even when the heart is tired and the mind is heavy. In many ways, society has come to equate womanhood with the ability to persist without asking for help.
Yet the conversation about women’s mental health tells us a different story.
According to the World Health Organization, mental health is an essential part of overall well-being, and today’s realities make that message more urgent than ever. Rising stress, invisible emotional burdens and the pressure to meet multiple expectations have made silence a risky companion for many women.
This Women’s Month, we challenge the assumption that women are strong simply because they endure.
True strength is not found in the capacity to ignore pain, but in the courage to acknowledge it. Women are not only meant to be resilient; they are meant to be heard, supported and given the grace to listen to themselves.
Perhaps the most important reminder we carry today is this: we must listen to ourselves.
Yet for many women, the conversation about mental health remains shadowed by silence. Stigma still lingers in the spaces where vulnerability is mistaken for weakness, where asking for help is sometimes mistaken for failing to be strong. Many women continue to carry invisible struggles behind steady smiles — balancing work, family, responsibility and expectations that seem endless. We praise women for their capacity to hold communities, families and institutions together, but we are often slower to ask how they themselves are being held.
Mental health is not a sign of fragility. It is a measure of humanity. To care for the mind is not to diminish strength, but to deepen it. When women are given the permission to speak about what weighs on their hearts, they are not stepping away from strength — they are stepping closer to wholeness.
Mental health is about the way we think, feel and act. It affects how we handle stress, relate to others and make choices every day. Good mental health isn’t just the absence of mental illness; it’s about feeling good about yourself and your life. In the Philippines, like many other countries, mental health issues are a significant concern.
Reducing stigma requires a multi-faceted approach. We need to educate ourselves and others about mental health, encourage open conversations and support mental health awareness campaigns. Sharing personal stories, advocating for mental health policies and fostering supportive communities can also help normalize conversations about mental health. Furthermore, we must challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about mental illness.
Several organizations and resources offer mental health support. You can contact the National Center for Mental Health, which provides crisis hotlines and other services. Additionally, many hospitals and clinics have mental health departments and various online platforms offer information and support. It is essential to research and find the resources that best suit your needs.
So this Women’s Month, let us honor women not only for what they accomplish, but also for the lives they carry within themselves.
Let us celebrate strength that does not hide exhaustion, courage that can speak its need for care, and dignity that allows a woman to say: I am strong, I am also allowed to pause.
Perhaps the greatest gift we can offer the women in our lives — and the women within ourselves — is the simple, powerful permission to be well.
Marilen Tronqued-Lagniton has more than 30 years experience in healthcare marketing, business development, risk and reputation management, hospital operations and creating organizational culture and managing change. She is a Certified Lead Auditor for ISO 9001:2015. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from St. Theresa’s College in QC, Philippines; completed the MBA for Hospital Administrators at the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA; Completed the Patient Safety Officer Course, at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) & Harvard School of Public Health (T.H. Chan) in Cambridge, MA; Completed the Advanced Leadership Program for C-Suite Leaders at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University (Evanston, IL). Email: marilenlagniton@yahoo.com.