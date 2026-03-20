Timeout: Challenging stereotypes, misconceptions about mental illness

Yet for many women, the conversation about mental health remains shadowed by silence. Stigma still lingers in the spaces where vulnerability is mistaken for weakness, where asking for help is sometimes mistaken for failing to be strong. Many women continue to carry invisible struggles behind steady smiles — balancing work, family, responsibility and expectations that seem endless. We praise women for their capacity to hold communities, families and institutions together, but we are often slower to ask how they themselves are being held.

Mental health is not a sign of fragility. It is a measure of humanity. To care for the mind is not to diminish strength, but to deepen it. When women are given the permission to speak about what weighs on their hearts, they are not stepping away from strength — they are stepping closer to wholeness.

Mental health is about the way we think, feel and act. It affects how we handle stress, relate to others and make choices every day. Good mental health isn’t just the absence of mental illness; it’s about feeling good about yourself and your life. In the Philippines, like many other countries, mental health issues are a significant concern.

Reducing stigma requires a multi-faceted approach. We need to educate ourselves and others about mental health, encourage open conversations and support mental health awareness campaigns. Sharing personal stories, advocating for mental health policies and fostering supportive communities can also help normalize conversations about mental health. Furthermore, we must challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about mental illness.