The Dawn marks 40 years with landmark ‘Kwarenta’ concert

Four decades after helping shape the sound of Filipino rock, The Dawn is set to return to the spotlight with a milestone live show that looks back on its storied career while embracing the present. The band’s upcoming concert, titled Kwarenta, will bring together generations of fans for a night that traces its evolution from early breakthroughs to lasting anthems.
Following the success of their earlier collaboration Ballet & Ballads with Ballet Manila, staged earlier this year, the group is preparing a more expansive production that promises both spectacle and sentiment. Scheduled for 27 June at The Theatre at Solaire, the concert is envisioned as both a celebration and a reflection of the band’s enduring place in the local music scene.
Under the direction of Paolo Valenciano, Kwarenta will revisit material spanning from the band’s 1987 debut album to their later releases, including Ascendant. The show is expected to feature refreshed musical arrangements, a carefully designed stage experience, and a few surprises that remain under wraps.
Emerging in the mid-1980s, The Dawn became one of the defining acts of the Filipino band movement, building a catalog that continues to resonate today. Songs like “Enveloped Ideas,” “Salamat,” and “Iisang Bangka” have long since moved beyond radio airplay, becoming staples in everything from casual sing-alongs to large-scale performances.
The band’s journey has not been without challenges. Through lineup shifts, changing musical landscapes, and the loss of founding guitarist Teddy Diaz, The Dawn has endured — continuing to evolve while maintaining a deep connection with its audience. That resilience has secured its place among the most influential names in Pinoy rock.
Frontman Jet Pangan acknowledges that reaching this point was never guaranteed, crediting the band’s longevity to years of dedication and unwavering support from listeners who continue to show up. Guitarist Francis Reyes adds that the upcoming concert is designed to capture the full scope of their history, promising a show that goes beyond a simple retrospective and leans into the emotional weight of the milestone.
Fans can look forward to a richly produced performance with reimagined versions of well-loved tracks, along with the possibility of special guest appearances. The celebration will also extend beyond Manila, as The Dawn prepares to take Kwarenta on the road with international stops planned across Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, with additional destinations to be announced.
Tickets for the anniversary concert go on sale starting 6 April, with the evening’s festivities kicking off ahead of the main show and culminating in an exclusive after-party for select ticket holders.