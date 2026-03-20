The Dawn marks 40 years with landmark ‘Kwarenta’ concert

Under the direction of Paolo Valenciano, Kwarenta will revisit material spanning from the band’s 1987 debut album to their later releases, including Ascendant. The show is expected to feature refreshed musical arrangements, a carefully designed stage experience, and a few surprises that remain under wraps.

Emerging in the mid-1980s, The Dawn became one of the defining acts of the Filipino band movement, building a catalog that continues to resonate today. Songs like “Enveloped Ideas,” “Salamat,” and “Iisang Bangka” have long since moved beyond radio airplay, becoming staples in everything from casual sing-alongs to large-scale performances.

The band’s journey has not been without challenges. Through lineup shifts, changing musical landscapes, and the loss of founding guitarist Teddy Diaz, The Dawn has endured — continuing to evolve while maintaining a deep connection with its audience. That resilience has secured its place among the most influential names in Pinoy rock.

Frontman Jet Pangan acknowledges that reaching this point was never guaranteed, crediting the band’s longevity to years of dedication and unwavering support from listeners who continue to show up. Guitarist Francis Reyes adds that the upcoming concert is designed to capture the full scope of their history, promising a show that goes beyond a simple retrospective and leans into the emotional weight of the milestone.