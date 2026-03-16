Antonelli wins in Shanghai, Hamilton scores first Ferrari podium

The race opened with an intense battle between Mercedes and Ferrari drivers. Antonelli, who started from pole position, managed to maintain his lead despite relentless pressure, while Hamilton and Charles Leclerc traded positions several times in a thrilling fight for the podium.

Franco Colapinto also produced a standout drive, briefly climbing to second place and showcasing Alpine’s midfield potential before fading as the front-runners pulled away.

It was a disastrous day for McLaren, as electrical problems prevented both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from even taking the track.