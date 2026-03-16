Antonelli wins in Shanghai, Hamilton scores first Ferrari podium

Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli made history in the second round of the Formula One season in Shanghai, China, becoming the second-youngest race winner in F1 history at 19 years and 202 days old.
Meanwhile, British driver Lewis Hamilton delivered a strong performance for Ferrari, securing his first podium finish with the team.
The race opened with an intense battle between Mercedes and Ferrari drivers. Antonelli, who started from pole position, managed to maintain his lead despite relentless pressure, while Hamilton and Charles Leclerc traded positions several times in a thrilling fight for the podium.
Franco Colapinto also produced a standout drive, briefly climbing to second place and showcasing Alpine’s midfield potential before fading as the front-runners pulled away.
It was a disastrous day for McLaren, as electrical problems prevented both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from even taking the track.
Defending champion Max Verstappen also retired due to mechanical issues, adding to the race’s unpredictability. In total, only 15 cars competed, with tire strategies and pit stops proving crucial to the outcome.
Mercedes executed a precise race strategy, with Antonelli delivering a flawless drive and benefiting from well-timed pit stops to secure his maiden Grand Prix victory.
Hamilton’s consistent pace ensured a strong podium finish for Ferrari, marking an encouraging start to the season for the Scuderia.
The Shanghai Grand Prix delivered a mix of speed, strategy, and unexpected drama, setting the stage for what could be an intense Formula One championship battle.