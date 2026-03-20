Sara invited to House hearing on impeachment complaints, Poa confirms

Vice President Sara Duterte has formally received an invitation to attend the upcoming hearing on the impeachment complaints filed against her, the Office of the Vice President confirmed Thursday.
The invitation was sent by the House Committee on Justice for the session scheduled on 25 March, where lawmakers are set to hear arguments and evidence from both complainants and the defense in the impeachment proceedings.
Legal counsel Atty. Michael Poa, spokesperson for Duterte’s defense team, said in a statement that the invitation was received on Wednesday.
“Yes, the invitation was received yesterday,” Poa said, confirming the notice sent by the House panel.
"Regarding her attendance, I have not conferred with the Vice President on this matter. That said, there is no requirement under the applicable rules for her personal attendance," he added.
The House Committee on Justice previously found on Wednesday, March 18, that the two impeachment complaints against Duterte have sufficient grounds to proceed into a proper hearing — moving the process past preliminary deliberations.
The vice president faces two impeachment complaints over alleged misconduct, including alleged misuse of confidential funds and other high crimes.
Duterte’s legal team has maintained its position throughout the process, preparing to present its case and contest the allegations once hearings begin.
The March 25 hearing is expected to be one of several sessions in the coming weeks as the House committee hears testimony and reviews evidence from both sides.