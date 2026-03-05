House panel directs VP Sara Duterte to answer impeachment complaints

The House Committee on Justice formally served a notice on Thursday morning directing Vice President Sara Z. Duterte to respond to two verified impeachment complaints that the panel had earlier found sufficient in form and substance.

In a “Notice to Respondent” dated 4 March 2026 and addressed to the Office of the Vice President at Cybergate Plaza in Mandaluyong City, the committee ordered Duterte to submit her verified answer within a fixed period under the House rules on impeachment proceedings.

The notice read: “Accordingly, you are hereby directed to file your Verified Answer to the above-mentioned complaints within a non-extendible period of ten (10) calendar days from receipt of this Notice, and to serve a copy of your Verified Answer upon the complainants within the same period as required under Sec. 6 of the Rules.”

House Committee on Justice chairperson Atty. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” R. Luistro of Batangas signed the document.

The notice cited the panel’s earlier determination declaring the impeachment complaints sufficient in form and substance pursuant to Sections 4 and 5, Rule III of the Rules of Procedure in Impeachment Proceedings of the House of Representatives.

The document specifically identified two verified complaints: “In the Matter of the Impeachment of Sara Zimmerman Duterte as Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines,” filed by Reverend Father Joel Saballa et al., and “In the Matter of the Impeachment of the Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines, Sara Zimmerman Duterte,” filed by Atty. Nathaniel G. Cabrera.

The notice warned that failure to respond within the prescribed period would have legal consequences.

“Failure on your part to file the Verified Answer within the period herein provided shall be deemed a waiver of your right to file the same, and you shall be considered to have interposed a general denial to the allegations contained in the impeachment complaints,” it stated.

The House panel also informed the Vice President that copies of the impeachment complaints were enclosed with the notice.

Records indicate the document was received at the Office of the Vice President at 10:44 a.m. on 5 March 2026.

Under House rules on impeachment, the respondent is required to file a verified answer before the committee proceeds to the next stage of deliberations on the complaints.