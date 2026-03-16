VP Duterte files formal response to impeachment complaints 

A majority of its 40 regular members, plus roughly 15 ex-officio members, must concur for the case to advance. If the committee fails to reach that majority, the complaints are automatically dismissed.

However, if the committee secures the required majority, it will forward a favorable report to the House along with the proposed articles of impeachment.

These articles must then be approved by at least one-third of all House members, or 105 lawmakers, for the case to be sent to the Senate for trial “forthwith.”

The complaints accuse Duterte of alleged misuse of confidential funds in the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, which Duterte headed from July 2022 to June 2024.

The vice president was also accused of threatening to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House speaker Martin Romualdez.

The complainants likewise alleged that she bribed officials at the education department and favored certain distributors in procurement transactions.