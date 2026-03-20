Ron Angeles files complaint over leaked videos, probe points to network

Angeles has since pursued legal action, with his camp saying it is committed to identifying and holding accountable all those involved.

“Ron Angeles has formally filed a complaint. We are fully committed to pursuing this case relentlessly until every individual involved is identified, held accountable, and brought to justice,” the statement read.

Authorities have been tapped to investigate the case, which has raised concerns over digital privacy, consent and the continued spread of illegal content through online platforms.

House of Mentorque also urged other victims to come forward and called on the public to refrain from sharing or engaging with the videos, warning that such acts are punishable under the law.

“We also remind the public: sharing, reposting, or engaging with this content is illegal. Every view, every share, and every transaction fuels this exploitation,” the group said.

The case has renewed calls for stronger accountability and awareness surrounding digital abuse, as well as the need to address underground networks that profit from such violations.