Arron Villaflor takes legal action over viral video

Actor and public official Arron Villaflor has broken his silence regarding a video circulating online that allegedly involves him, saying he has already initiated legal steps to address what he described as a serious violation of privacy.

In a statement shared on Instagram , Villaflor revealed that the matter has been formally elevated to authorities following the spread of what he says is a privately recorded moment that was shared without his consent.

“I am formally addressing the unauthorized recording and illegal distribution of private video materials that have been circulating online in recent days,” Arron wrote.

According to the actor, the alleged recording and distribution of such content may constitute a violation of Philippine law, particularly the Republic Act No. 9995 , which penalizes the recording or sharing of intimate material without consent.

“The unauthorized recording and distribution of private and intimate content is a clear violation of Republic Act No. 9995 and other laws that protect individuals from digital abuse and violations of privacy,” he said.

Villaflor also condemned the use of private content to shame or attack individuals online, emphasizing that no one should have their dignity undermined through such actions.

“As both a citizen and a public servant, I strongly condemn the weaponization of private content and all forms of digital violence. No person deserves to have their dignity violated in this way,” he continued.

He added that authorities have already been asked to investigate the situation, noting that he would limit further public statements while the process is underway.

“The matter has now been formally referred to the authorities for proper investigation. Out of respect for the legal process, I will refrain from making further comments while the investigation is ongoing.”

Villaflor also clarified that an earlier remark he made in February referred only to old footage from past film projects and not to the recently circulating material.

“My previous statement dated February 27 referred only to old film clips taken from past projects. However, the recent coordinated release of alleged private footage is a serious criminal matter,” he explained.

During a press interview ahead of the media launch of the action drama Pater Noster , the actor had earlier dismissed rumors about explicit videos involving him.

“‘Sabi, ‘Arron, meron ka daw scandal.’ Sabi ko, pakita niyo sa akin. Lahat ng pinapakita nila came from VMX projects,” he said.

“Ay nako, napakadami po [ng smear campaign]. It’s part of the political industry, so depende sa iyo on how you’re gonna react.”

Villaflor is among several personalities who have addressed similar online controversies in recent weeks. Actors Nikko Natividad and Gil Cuerva have also released statements after alleged private videos surfaced online.

As investigations move forward, Villaflor’s statement underscores a broader conversation about digital privacy, consent, and the legal consequences of distributing intimate content without permission.