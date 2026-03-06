SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Gil Cuerva says viral video was filmed without consent

Published on

Actor Gil Cuerva has addressed the controversy surrounding an intimate video circulating online, saying the footage was recorded without his knowledge or consent.

In a statement posted on Instagram Thursday, the Kapuso actor said he felt the need to speak once about the issue but stressed that it would be his only public comment.

“Hey everyone. I just want to briefly address the issue that had circulated online over the past few days. This will be the only time I speak about it, and I will not be commenting any further after this,” he wrote.

Video taken without his knowledge

Cuerva said the video being shared on social media platforms was recorded during what he described as a private moment and was captured using a hidden camera.

“The video being shared online was recorded without my knowledge or consent during a private moment. The use of a hidden camera and the distribution of that recording are serious violations of my privacy and constitute a crime,” the actor said.

The actor emphasized that secretly filming someone and spreading the footage online is both unethical and illegal.

Support from family and friends

Despite the controversy, Cuerva said he remains strong and is focusing on moving forward.

He also thanked those who reached out to support him following the circulation of the video.

“Thank you to my friends and family who reached out with support during this time, and thank you to those who spoke up to defend my name,” he said.

Moving forward

Cuerva said the statement was intended to address the issue once and close the matter publicly.

“That’s all that really needs to be said. I’m okay, I’m fine, and life goes on.”

With the statement released, the actor signaled that he intends to move forward and focus on his life and career.

