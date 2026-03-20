Prime Z expands Ortigas headquarters for MSME support boost

Prime Z president and CEO Zack Lopez III said the move marks a milestone in the company’s mission to provide Filipinos with supplemental income through health-focused products.

Meantime, Prime Z vice president Mhai Bantados stressed that the company’s product line is natural and manufactured in the Philippines. She highlighted the Prime Gingerturmeric drink as a flagship product, noting its benefits for managing dysmenorrhea based on her personal experience.

Bantados added that the company’s growth has been guided by faith.

The office blessing was attended by DAILY TRIBUNE executive director for Marketing, Events and Partnerships Chingkee Mangcucang.

Prime Z was a participating merchant in the Daily Tribune’s “Tindahan ni Tarsee” Christmas bazaar held in Alabang in December 2025.

It currently distributes seven products through a network of affiliates. The company said its goal remains the empowerment of local entrepreneurs seeking sustainable ways to support their families.