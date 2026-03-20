New era in cultural sustainability: Youth propelling building of new museums — art advocates

For Pico, contemporary art and young artists become point of interest among the youth, especially mixed media with lights and robotics.

“I would think that it’s also because of social media that you bring awareness about these things,” she pondered.

Technology, she noted, indeed helps in luring the young to museums, which was why MFPI used artificial intelligence (AI) for MaArte Fair, the foundation’s annual arts and culture fair for the benefit of museum preservation all over the country. According to her, their AI depiction of the Philippine eagle wearing a watch became a point of discussion, and from that experience they learned that AI is there to help, not to lose, the art.

“At the end of the day, AI is a tool to help you do your work better. People shouldn’t take advantage of AI to spread false news or give the impression that something fake is the real thing… I’m not against it (AI); just use it in the proper way and in the proper context.”

Respect for heritage and museums, she said, is another thing that grew thanks to technology and social media.

After a student received backlash years ago for shooting a TikTok dance video in a museum, museums have been constantly reminding visitors to not touch and to respect art.

“So there’s an increase in awareness in etiquette, and we understand that our museums are ‘Instagrammable’ and it’s nice to hear. And why not? Our museums are very global in terms of quality. So it’s OK to shoot TikTok as long as you don’t touch and respect, of course… If you’re going to dance in front of an artwork, do something more appropriate… and I think they’re a little more aware now. They have a sense of propriety now,” Pico observed.

To further bestow respect upon the “unsung heroes” behind museum preservation and proliferation, MFPI recently officially launched “Ang MUSEO: Gawad ng Museum Foundation of the Philippines.” Coinciding with the Foundation’s 40th-anniversary celebration, the announcement marks the Philippines’ first-ever recognition program dedicated to honoring excellence in cultural preservation and education.