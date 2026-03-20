LRT-2, MRT-3 fare discount to continue 'until further notice'

The discount currently applies only to LRT-2 and MRT-3, which are government-operated. “Yun po kasing LRT line 2 at sa MRT 3 government-operated po ito kaya mabilis nadesisyunan,” Cabrera explained.

LRT-1, being privately managed, is not yet included, but officials plan to meet with its operator next week to discuss the possibility.

Cabrera said the fare reduction will be applied automatically for beep card users. “Yung nakabeep card, automatic po yun kapag tap po nila. Automatic na po yung discount,” he added.