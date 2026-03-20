LRT-2, MRT-3 fare discount to continue 'until further notice'

Commuters riding government-run LRT-2 and MRT-3 trains will continue to enjoy a 50 percent fare discount starting this Monday, LRT Administrator Atty. Hernando Cabrera confirmed in a DZRH interview.
“Wala pang sinasabi basta ang instruction, basta until further notice tayo,” Cabrera said, adding that the program will remain in effect while authorities await instructions for any changes.
The discount currently applies only to LRT-2 and MRT-3, which are government-operated. “Yun po kasing LRT line 2 at sa MRT 3 government-operated po ito kaya mabilis nadesisyunan,” Cabrera explained.
LRT-1, being privately managed, is not yet included, but officials plan to meet with its operator next week to discuss the possibility.
Cabrera said the fare reduction will be applied automatically for beep card users. “Yung nakabeep card, automatic po yun kapag tap po nila. Automatic na po yung discount,” he added.
Single-journey tickets at vending machines or tellers will also reflect the discounted rate. He clarified that students, PWDs, and senior citizens will continue to receive their current discounts, but no additional reduction beyond the 50 percent will be applied.
MRT-7, which falls under the Department of Transportation, is not covered by the program. Cabrera assured commuters that updates will be provided once new directives are issued.