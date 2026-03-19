LRT-2, MRT-3 passengers get 50% discounts

Commuters on the MRT-3 and LRT-2 rail lines will see their transportation costs cut in half starting Monday, 23 March, following a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
The Department of Transportation (DoTr) announced the 50 percent discount on Thursday, citing a presidential order to ease the financial burden on Filipinos amid rising fuel prices and global tensions in the Middle East.
Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez explained the fare reduction is intended to provide immediate relief for workers and students while encouraging motorists to leave their cars at home.
“The government is doing everything to ease the burden of Filipinos,” Lopez said. “It is our priority to provide uninterrupted service and cheaper fares, which is why we gave a 50 percent discount for MRT-3 and LRT-2 for everyone.”
The discount will apply automatically to both stored-value “beep” cards and single-journey tickets. DoTr officials clarified that existing 20 percent discounts for senior citizens, students and persons with disabilities remain in effect.
While the measure is expected to provide significant savings, authorities have not yet disclosed how long the discount will remain in place or the total government subsidy required to offset the loss in revenue.
Lopez also cited that the agency has coordinated with the Light Rail Manila Corp., the private operator of LRT-1, to explore implementing a similar discount for that line.
The move is part of the administration’s “Bagong Pilipinas” initiative to promote public transit as a cost-effective alternative to private vehicles during periods of international economic volatility.