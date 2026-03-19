LRT-2, MRT-3 passengers get 50% discounts

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez explained the fare reduction is intended to provide immediate relief for workers and students while encouraging motorists to leave their cars at home.

“The government is doing everything to ease the burden of Filipinos,” Lopez said. “It is our priority to provide uninterrupted service and cheaper fares, which is why we gave a 50 percent discount for MRT-3 and LRT-2 for everyone.”

The discount will apply automatically to both stored-value “beep” cards and single-journey tickets. DoTr officials clarified that existing 20 percent discounts for senior citizens, students and persons with disabilities remain in effect.