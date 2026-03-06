March madness

Animation fans can look forward to Invincible season four on 18 March. Based on the comic by Robert Kirkman, the new season finds Mark grappling with the aftermath of global catastrophe as a looming threat endangers humanity once more. The voice cast includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons.

Dark comedy Deadloch returns for its second season on 20 March, shifting from its chilly Tasmanian roots to the sweltering Northern Territory. Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe tackle a new case steeped in secrets, danger and tropical intensity.

On 25 March, Riz Ahmed backs the offbeat comedy Bait, following a struggling actor whose make-or-break audition sends his life into chaos over four increasingly unhinged days.

The movie lineup is equally high-stakes. Agent Zeta premieres 20 March, tracking a top operative racing to uncover the truth behind the assassination of former spies tied to a decades-old covert mission. Sci-fi courtroom thriller Mercy debuts 22 March, starring Chris Pratt as a detective who must prove his innocence to an advanced A.I. judge, played by Rebecca Ferguson, within 90 minutes. Rounding out the month on 25 March is Pretty Lethal, an action thriller led by Uma Thurman, where five ballerinas stranded in a remote forest must transform their elite training into weapons for survival.