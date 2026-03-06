March madness

March brings a packed slate of thrillers, returning hits and original films, led by a homegrown drama and a wave of international premieres.
Opening 20 March is the Filipino film The Silent Noise, headlined by KD Omalin. The raw, atmospheric drama follows a deaf son forced to confront a long-buried truth after a body is discovered in his quiet hometown. As tensions rise, he must decide whether to protect the fragile peace within his family or risk everything in the name of accountability. The story probes the uneasy space between guilt and conscience, and the price of preserving reputation over truth.
K-drama fans can dive into Siren’s Kiss. The suspense-filled series stars Wi Ha Jun as an investigator drawn into a web of deception after a mysterious informant’s death. His search for answers leads him to a powerful auction house and its enigmatic chief, played by Park Min Young, whose romantic past is shadowed by tragedy. What begins as a fake relationship soon spirals into a dangerous game of secrets.
Young Sherlock reimagines the early years of literature’s most famous detective. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the action-driven origin story throws a rebellious teenage Sherlock Holmes into his first murder investigation, pitting him against none other than James Moriarty in a conspiracy that spans Victorian England and beyond.
Crime thriller Scarpetta arrives 11 March, bringing Patricia Cornwell’s iconic medical examiner to the screen. Nicole Kidman stars as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a forensic expert determined to unmask a serial killer while revisiting a decades-old case that could either cement or destroy her legacy.
Animation fans can look forward to Invincible season four on 18 March. Based on the comic by Robert Kirkman, the new season finds Mark grappling with the aftermath of global catastrophe as a looming threat endangers humanity once more. The voice cast includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons.
Dark comedy Deadloch returns for its second season on 20 March, shifting from its chilly Tasmanian roots to the sweltering Northern Territory. Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe tackle a new case steeped in secrets, danger and tropical intensity.
On 25 March, Riz Ahmed backs the offbeat comedy Bait, following a struggling actor whose make-or-break audition sends his life into chaos over four increasingly unhinged days.
The movie lineup is equally high-stakes. Agent Zeta premieres 20 March, tracking a top operative racing to uncover the truth behind the assassination of former spies tied to a decades-old covert mission. Sci-fi courtroom thriller Mercy debuts 22 March, starring Chris Pratt as a detective who must prove his innocence to an advanced A.I. judge, played by Rebecca Ferguson, within 90 minutes. Rounding out the month on 25 March is Pretty Lethal, an action thriller led by Uma Thurman, where five ballerinas stranded in a remote forest must transform their elite training into weapons for survival.