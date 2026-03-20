Inter-generational women unite to bridge female healthcare gap

3 prongs to wellness

Whether woman or man, there are three prongs to wellness that should be address for holistic wellness, said Violago-Olivarez. Number one is awareness.

“The second one is having an institution that will actually address the needs of our patients... In other countries, in other Southeast Asian countries, just our neighbors, there are so many. But here, how long does it take for you to schedule an appointment, to even know who to go to, right? And afterwards, you get an appointment, you do your consult, and then you’re asked to do a diagnostic, ultrasound, blood work.

“If you’re in the hospital, you have to go from the clinic building to the laboratory, in the ground floor with a queue that’s like 109, or you end up choosing to go somewhere convenient near you, but that would mean having to get a car or go elsewhere. And then you have to go through the process again of booking or scheduling. So the average waiting period or management period here in the Philippines is from seven days to one month,” Dr. Violago-Olivarez fretted.

Based on her experience, she only got to see a patient after three months. “And it wasn’t a simple disease. It was actually very severe. And it just shows like, you know, going back to the third prong of wellness. So you have awareness, you have the institution or the management to help address the concern. The third is community.”

According to her, community plays a key and pivotal role in being able to support wellness, especially among women.

“Did you know that in PhilHealth… like the pay for a cataract surgery is like three times higher than a cesarean section? That’s crazy, right? Like, something that is life-giving. I mean, both are life-giving, but the other one is literally life-giving, right?”

Even health maintenance organizations (HMOs) don’t cover fertility, perimenopause and other health concerns caused by hormones, she noted.

Believing that healthcare should be “transformative” and “empowering,” Dr. Violago-Olivarez founded Eluvo Health at Parqal Mall, Parañaque City, with plans to open 10 clinics nationwide by 2030, as a hybrid women’s healthcare provider offering integrated, education-led care across reproductive health, fertility, pregnancy, postpartum support, hormone health and midlife care.

“Eluvo comes from the word ‘ovule,’ which is the female reproductive organ of the flower. And it’s very metaphoric because if you fertilize an ovule, it turns into a seed. It turns into a plant. And if you nurture that plant properly, it grows and eventually it bears its own growth. Here at Eluvo, our goal is to be able to bring expert care, but also compassionate care. I think that is very key, and I would say that Filipinos generally are very good at that and naturally good at that. We’re caregivers. That’s why we’re the best nurses. We’re the best in healthcare. Why not best doctors, right?” she affirmed.

Aiming to bring in global standards, with local expertise and the best healthcare services, the center assembled its own league of experts in women’s health, which includes Endometriosis Gynecology Ultrasound Diagnostics expert Dr. Gino Santos, who trained directly in the best institute in the world for such expertise, in the Czech Republic, and one of the less than 10 here in the Philippines who do advanced diagnostic ultrasound, particularly for deep infiltrating endometriosis, also ovarian cyst, endometriotic cyst and gynec-onco ultrasound.

At the core of Eluvo Health’s approach is its “Talk, Test, Treat” model designed to reflect how women actually experience healthcare. Care begins with open, stigma-free conversations, where women feel heard and supported. This is followed by clear, evidence-based diagnostics, helping remove confusion and uncertainty. Treatment then extends beyond prescriptions alone, integrating medical guidance with lifestyle support and education — recognizing that wellbeing is both physical and personal.