How Rain Vortex at Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport elevates indoor landscape

Changi Airport’s flawless fusion of comfort and functionality is one of the key factors contributing to its widespread praise. With thousands of weekly flights connecting Singapore to about 170 cities, the airport is one of Asia’s most significant aviation hubs. Simultaneously, it places a high priority on the passenger experience with effective services, entertainment, and leisure areas. What is usually a difficult ride is made delightful by features like gardens, art installations and recreational activities.

Step out of the airport right into a lush green sanctuary, a tranquil retreat in the core of the world’s best transport hub. Immerse yourself in this garden wonderland and meet Singapore, the “City in Nature.”

But what really makes Changi unique is its innovative architecture, especially the famous Jewel Changi Airport, which was created by famed architect Moshe Safdie. Jewel is a groundbreaking area that unites infrastructure, retail and the natural world into a seamless whole. It is more than just an extension of the airport.

Jewel’s eye-catching glass-and-steel dome, formed like a torus (a doughnut-like form), is the focal point of its design. This construction maintains a controlled environment for both humans and plants while letting in an abundance of natural light. In order to prevent aircraft noises from disturbing the peaceful interior ambiance, the dome is designed to minimize outside noise.

Rain Vortex, the tallest indoor waterfall in the world at almost 40 meters, is the focal point of this architectural wonder. A spectacular visual and sensual experience is produced when water flows down through several levels from the oculus at the roof. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, the waterfall is sustainable because rainwater is collected and recycled, demonstrating Singapore’s dedication to environmentally friendly architecture.