Jetting to Singapore for the first time

My first trip to Singapore felt surreal from the very beginning. I traveled there to cover the Disney Adventure cruise, but the trip turned out to be so much more than just work. It became a journey filled with new experiences, incredible sights and the realization of just how unique and efficient Singapore truly is.
When I arrived in the city, one of the first things that struck me was how clean and organized everything felt. Even the airport the experience was already impressive. Changi Airport is known as one of the best airports in the world and it absolutely lived up to the reputation. But what made it even more special was Jewel, the stunning lifestyle complex connected to the airport.
Walking into Jewel Changi Airport felt like stepping into a futuristic garden. Right at the center is the Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, cascading down from the glass dome ceiling. Surrounded by lush indoor greenery, shops, and restaurants, it almost felt like a destination on its own rather than just part of an airport. I spent some time just walking around, taking photos, and appreciating how beautiful the space was before even heading out into the city.
For our stay, we checked in at Swissôtel The Stamford, one of Singapore’s tallest hotels located right in the heart of the city. The location was incredibly convenient since it’s connected to the MRT and close to many attractions. From the room, the view of Singapore’s skyline was breathtaking, especially at night when the city lights reflected across Marina Bay.
Getting around Singapore was surprisingly easy. Instead of constantly using taxis or ride-hailing apps, I mostly relied on the MRT train system. The trains were fast, clean and extremely efficient. What made it even more convenient was being able to pay using GCash, which meant I didn’t have to worry about carrying cash or buying separate tickets. Everything felt seamless and modern.
One of the first places I visited was the Merlion Park, home to Singapore’s famous Merlion statue — the mythical creature with a lion’s head and a fish’s body. Seeing it in person with Marina Bay Sands in the background made the moment feel iconic. It’s one of those landmarks you’ve seen in photos countless times, but standing there in front of it makes it feel real.
Of course, no visit to Singapore would be complete without exploring its food scene. I made my way to Maxwell Food Centre, one of the city’s most popular hawker centers located in Chinatown. The moment you step inside, you’re greeted by the smell of freshly cooked dishes from dozens of stalls. The place was buzzing with locals and tourists alike, all searching for their favorite meals.
What I loved most about Maxwell was the authenticity. Hawker culture is such an important part of Singaporean life, and eating there felt like experiencing the heart of the city’s culinary culture. From classic chicken rice to noodles and other local favorites, the food was delicious, affordable, and comforting.
After exploring Maxwell, I walked around Chinatown, one of the most vibrant districts in Singapore. The area blends history and modern life in such an interesting way. Traditional shophouses line the streets, decorated with red lanterns, while trendy cafes, souvenir shops, and cultural landmarks sit nearby. It felt like a place where Singapore’s heritage and contemporary lifestyle meet.
Another unforgettable highlight of the trip was visiting Gardens by the Bay. The entire place feels like something out of a futuristic movie. The Supertrees tower high above the gardens, covered in plants and illuminated beautifully at night. I stayed there to watch the Garden Rhapsody show, where the Supertrees light up and synchronize with music.
When the show started, the trees glowed in vibrant colors while music played through the speakers, making it seem like the trees were dancing. People were lying on the grass, looking up at the sky as the lights moved above them. It was peaceful, magical, and honestly one of the most memorable moments of the trip.
I also spent time exploring the Marina Bay area, which really showcases Singapore’s modern identity. The skyline there is stunning — futuristic buildings, luxury hotels, and waterfront promenades that are perfect for walking around. At night, the reflection of the city lights on the water made the entire place feel cinematic.
Despite being such a modern and bustling city, Singapore also manages to integrate nature beautifully. Parks, gardens, and green spaces are everywhere, giving the city a refreshing balance between urban life and nature.
Even though my main purpose for the trip was to cover the Disney Adventure cruise, I realized that the city itself became part of the adventure. Every place I visited offered something different — whether it was cultural heritage, world-class architecture, or unforgettable food.
Before leaving, I found myself back at Jewel Changi Airport once again, taking in the Rain Vortex and the surrounding gardens one last time. It felt like the perfect ending to the trip, reflecting everything Singapore represents: innovation, beauty and thoughtful design.
Looking back, my first trip to Singapore was more than just a work assignment. It was an experience that allowed me to explore a city that blends culture, technology and nature so effortlessly.
And if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that Singapore is a place I’d gladly return to — not just for work, but for the adventure of exploring it all over again.