Jetting to Singapore for the first time

My first trip to Singapore felt surreal from the very beginning. I traveled there to cover the Disney Adventure cruise, but the trip turned out to be so much more than just work. It became a journey filled with new experiences, incredible sights and the realization of just how unique and efficient Singapore truly is.

When I arrived in the city, one of the first things that struck me was how clean and organized everything felt. Even the airport the experience was already impressive. Changi Airport is known as one of the best airports in the world and it absolutely lived up to the reputation. But what made it even more special was Jewel, the stunning lifestyle complex connected to the airport.