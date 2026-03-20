EXCLUSIVE: Sardine maker seeks gov’t help

In a telephone interview on Friday, Mega Prime Foods’ chief growth and development officer, Marvin Tiu Lim, said they cannot bear the price freeze being requested by the government, as fuel and other raw materials have been hurting their pockets in recent days, deemed doubling in the coming days due to the Middle East conflict.

“We cannot. We only have two weeks’ stock inventory left,” he told the DAILY TRIBUNE, answering the question if they can still cope with the fuel crisis.

Industry players projected that the diesel price range can have P14 to P14.50 per liter spike next week, while gasoline can go as much as P7 to P7.50 per liter, making the retail prices of diesel to as much as P130 per liter, and gasoline to hit P100 per liter mark.

Further, Tiu Lim said their fishermen are having a hard time catching fish because of the cost of fuel used by their hundreds of vessels.

“Fish catch is low also. Diesel is too much, and some fishing companies are stopping operations. We need government support,” he further said.

To date, Mega Prime operates more than 100 deep-sea fishing vessels used to catch sardines and other marine species in the seas of Mindanao, manned by nearly a thousand fishermen.