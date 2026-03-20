Marcos assures ample sardine supply

Century Pacific Chief Executive Officer Ted Po, for his part, said the company has sufficient inventory and production capacity to continue serving Filipino homes despite global disruptions arising from ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The company said its manufacturing and distribution network remains fully operational and capable of meeting consumer demand nationwide across its core brands, including market-leading products such as Century Tuna, 555 Sardines, Argentina, and Birch Tree Fortified Milk.

Century Pacific noted that while geopolitical tensions can create volatility in oil, shipping, and commodity costs, the company has successfully navigated similar disruptions in the past, including supply chain pressures during COVID-19, the Russo-Ukrainian war, and earlier Gulf conflicts, through disciplined planning, diversified sourcing, and strong operational execution.

"Dahil sa mga nakaraang mga krisis, natutunan namin kung paano siguraduhin na tuloy and operations and supply kahit mayroong mga uncertainties," said Po. "Even during past crises, we have continued to operate reliably to ensure that essential food products remain available in the market."

Century Pacific also emphasized its commitment to maintaining a stable supply while working to keep products reasonably priced for consumers for as long as possible. This will entail enhanced collaboration with the national government, LGUs where it operates, and its trade partners.

"Our priority is simple: to make sure Filipino families continue to have access to affordable and nutritious food," Po said. "Consumers can rest assured that Century Pacific is prepared. Ang mahalaga ay magtulungan ang gobyerno, mga manufacturers pati na rin ang mga retailers para sapat at tuloy-tuloy ang supply ng abot-kayang pagkain sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino."

The company also encouraged consumers to remain calm and avoid panic buying.

"Walang dahilan para mag-panic buying. Our factories are running, our inventories are healthy, and our distribution network continues to supply retailers nationwide," the company said.

Century Pacific Food is one of the Philippines' largest branded food companies, with a portfolio that includes leading brands in canned tuna, sardines, meat, dairy, and plant-based alternatives, serving millions of households locally and in international markets.