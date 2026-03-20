Marcos assures ample sardine supply

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday assured that staple sardines, among other canned goods, remain ample for the country’s consumption, following his inspection of a storage facility of a canned food company in Calamba City, Laguna.
“Simple lang naman, nandito tayo upang tingnan ang ating mga ang supply ng pagkain at ang presyuhan ng pagkain. Siyempre, nilalapitan natin ang mga partner nating food suppliers para sa pang-araw-araw ng taong-bayan,” Marcos Jr. told reporters in an ambush interview.
He said the facility, with enough supply, is just 10 percent of the total capacity of Century Pacific Food, Inc., which produces half of the nation’s total canned food volume.
“Ibig sabihin, hindi lamang ang Century kundi ang iba't ibang mga food processors at saka retailers ay maayos naman ang stock natin. At bukod pa roon ay sila naman ay pumapayag na to keep the prices na hindi muna basta magtaas ng presyo hanggat kaya nila. Kaya siguro mga isang buwan, ‘yung iba baka dalawang buwan hindi magagalaw ‘yung presyo,” he said.
He said that despite this volume, the government continues to monitor the supply of basic necessities and prime commodities.
“Ang supply ay hindi kailangan na mag-alala ang taong-bayan. Ang food supply natin ay sapat kahit na pangmatagalan. Kaya magpapasalamat tayo sa mga private sector kagaya ng Century na sila ay pumayag na huwag itaas muna ang presyo ng bilihin. Kaya patuloy natin mino-monitor ito para naman ang pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan ng taong-bayan ay naaalagaan at naaalalayan,” according to the President.
Century Pacific Chief Executive Officer Ted Po, for his part, said the company has sufficient inventory and production capacity to continue serving Filipino homes despite global disruptions arising from ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The company said its manufacturing and distribution network remains fully operational and capable of meeting consumer demand nationwide across its core brands, including market-leading products such as Century Tuna, 555 Sardines, Argentina, and Birch Tree Fortified Milk.
Century Pacific noted that while geopolitical tensions can create volatility in oil, shipping, and commodity costs, the company has successfully navigated similar disruptions in the past, including supply chain pressures during COVID-19, the Russo-Ukrainian war, and earlier Gulf conflicts, through disciplined planning, diversified sourcing, and strong operational execution.
"Dahil sa mga nakaraang mga krisis, natutunan namin kung paano siguraduhin na tuloy and operations and supply kahit mayroong mga uncertainties," said Po. "Even during past crises, we have continued to operate reliably to ensure that essential food products remain available in the market."
Century Pacific also emphasized its commitment to maintaining a stable supply while working to keep products reasonably priced for consumers for as long as possible. This will entail enhanced collaboration with the national government, LGUs where it operates, and its trade partners.
"Our priority is simple: to make sure Filipino families continue to have access to affordable and nutritious food," Po said. "Consumers can rest assured that Century Pacific is prepared. Ang mahalaga ay magtulungan ang gobyerno, mga manufacturers pati na rin ang mga retailers para sapat at tuloy-tuloy ang supply ng abot-kayang pagkain sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino."
The company also encouraged consumers to remain calm and avoid panic buying.
"Walang dahilan para mag-panic buying. Our factories are running, our inventories are healthy, and our distribution network continues to supply retailers nationwide," the company said.
Century Pacific Food is one of the Philippines' largest branded food companies, with a portfolio that includes leading brands in canned tuna, sardines, meat, dairy, and plant-based alternatives, serving millions of households locally and in international markets.