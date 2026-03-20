Canned food stocks stable — CPFI

Po also encouraged consumers to remain calm and avoid panic buying.

"Walang dahilan para mag-panic buying. Our factories are running, our inventories are healthy, and our distribution network continues to supply retailers nationwide," the company said.

The company said its manufacturing and distribution network remains fully operational and capable of meeting consumer demand nationwide across its core brands, including market-leading products such as Century Tuna, 555 Sardines, Argentina, and Birch Tree Fortified Milk.

Century Pacific noted that while geopolitical tensions can create volatility in oil, shipping, and commodity costs, the company has successfully navigated similar disruptions in the past-including supply chain pressures during COVID, the Russo-Ukrainian war and earlier Gulf conflicts -through disciplined planning, diversified sourcing, and strong operational execution.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Trade Secretary Cristina Roque personally checked the stocks of CPFI in its Calamba, Laguna plant on Friday.