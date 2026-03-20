DBM clarifies: P21B subsidy not fresh funds

"As global oil prices climb, the subsidy helps drivers stay on the road without passing on the full burden to commuters—keeping fares stable and transport accessible for millions of Filipinos," DBM Acting Secretary Rolando Toledo said.

Meanwhile, P18.65 billion was released to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to sustain infrastructure projects nationwide, ensuring continued employment, safer roads, and unhampered economic activity.

Further, an additional P324.36 million was released to the DPWH to settle prior obligations for foreign-assisted infrastructure projects, ensuring their timely completion.

In its clafication on Friday, DBM said the P21.47 billion is based on existing appropriations and previously approved allotments, in line with sound public financial management principles.

“To be precise, these are already Notice of Cash Allocations (NCAs)—meaning, these represent the cash requirements of projects with valid appropriations and allotments, primarily from FY 2025,” the DBM clarified.

For the fuel subsidy, the DBM said this comes from existing unobligated allotments under last year’s budget.

“It is important to note that the fuel subsidy program is trigger-based—it can only be implemented once specific conditions are met, particularly when the average price of crude oil in the world market exceeds $80 per barrel,” the DBM said.

Further, the department said that in 2025, the trigger was not reached, which is why the funds remained unused.

However, with the recent increase in global oil prices, DBM maintained that the condition has now been satisfied.

“As such, the DBM proceeded with the release under the rules on continuing appropriations, ensuring that the funds are utilized for their intended purpose at the appropriate time,” the DBM said.