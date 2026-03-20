Castro: Middle East war not BBM's fault

PISTON president Mody Floranda said the planned action aims to address the impact of consecutive oil price hikes on drivers and operators.

Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is aware of the concerns of the transport sector, but urged unity amid the ongoing crisis.

“Sa panahon ngayon, ang kailangan natin ay pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan. Alam po ni Pangulong Marcos, Jr. ang hinaing nating lahat dahil sa dulot ng sigalot sa Middle East. Hindi natin ginusto ito. Inuna silang bigyan ng financial assistance at fuel subsidy. Ang hiling lang natin ay pang-unawa at pagtitiwala sa mga desisyon ng gobyerno na binabalanse ang pagtulong sa mga mananakay at sa mga transportation sector. Sana magtulungan tayong lahat sa gitna ng krisis sa Middle East,” Castro said.

Earlier, the President directed the Department of Transportation to defer the implementation of a fare increase, saying it was not the right time to impose additional costs on commuters.

Marcos also assured drivers and operators of expanded support measures, including free rides, fare discounts in MRT and LRT systems, and reduced toll fees to help ease the impact of rising fuel prices.