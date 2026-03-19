Piston: Marcos should have suspended fuel taxes, not fare hike

But transport groups argue the freeze offers only superficial relief.



They say suspending fuel taxes would immediately bring down pump prices and help both drivers and the riding public at a time when oil costs have been rising for weeks due to tensions in the Middle East.



A bill allowing the President to suspend fuel excise taxes during price spikes is pending in Congress, but Malacañang has yet to indicate whether Marcos will exercise that authority once it reaches his desk.



Floranda said the administration’s decision “misses the point,” insisting that unless fuel taxes are addressed, drivers’ incomes will keep shrinking despite the fare hike suspension.