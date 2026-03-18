Marcos suspends fare hikes, orders commuter relief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday ordered the suspension of fare hikes for public utility vehicles (PUVs), citing the need to ease the burden on commuters amid rising fuel costs linked to tensions in the Middle East.
“Sa aking palagay dahil nga may problema pa rin tayo dahil sa gyera sa Middle East, ay sabi ko siguro hindi ito ang panahon para magtaas ng pamasahe para sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya't inutos ko sa DOTr na suspendihin muna ang fare hike at i-defer muna natin yan,” the President said in a video message on Facebook.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) had earlier approved fare increases set to take effect on 19 March, covering jeepneys, buses, and modern PUVs.
Under the adjustment, jeepney fares would have increased from P13 to P14, modern jeepneys from P15 to P17, ordinary buses from P13 to P15, air-conditioned buses from P15 to P18, and provincial buses from P11 to P12.
“I-postpone muna natin 'yan dahil eh nasa gitna ngayon tayo nitong sitwasyon na ito na kailangan ay patuloy ang ating pag-alalay sa ating mga ah commuter, sa lahat ng mga ating manggagawa kung estudyante lahat ng gumagamit ng ating transport system,” he said.
Transport groups earlier said the approved fare increase would not be enough to offset rising fuel costs, with some planning a nationwide transport strike on 19 March.
Marcos assured drivers and operators that the government will provide additional financial assistance.
“Huwag pong mag-alala ang ating mga transport workers dahil ah mamadaliin po namin, dadagdagan po namin ang suporta sa inyo para naman ay hindi kayo masyadong mahirapan,” he said.
The President also directed the Department of Transportation to implement free rides nationwide and ordered fare discounts for rail systems and toll roads.
“At sa MRT at sa LRT ay magdidiskwento po tayo doon sa pamasahe. Bukod pa doon sa mga toll road ay meron din tayong inutos na diskwento para mas maliit na ngayon ang bayad taong bayan sa paggamit ng mga toll road,” he said.
“Kahit na may malaking gulo na nangyayari ay basta't kaunti lang ang mararamdaman o sana man kung kaya naming gawin sana walang mararamdaman ng ating taumbayan sa kanilang araw-araw na pagtrabaho sa ating mga estudyante na araw-araw pumapasok alalahan po ninyo na ang inyong pamahalaan ay laging nandito. Lagi kaming nag-iisip ng panibagong paraan upang matiyak na ang inyong pamumuhay ay normal, maayos at ligtas,” he added.