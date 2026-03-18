Marcos suspends fare hikes, orders commuter relief

Transport groups earlier said the approved fare increase would not be enough to offset rising fuel costs, with some planning a nationwide transport strike on 19 March.

Marcos assured drivers and operators that the government will provide additional financial assistance.

“Huwag pong mag-alala ang ating mga transport workers dahil ah mamadaliin po namin, dadagdagan po namin ang suporta sa inyo para naman ay hindi kayo masyadong mahirapan,” he said.

The President also directed the Department of Transportation to implement free rides nationwide and ordered fare discounts for rail systems and toll roads.

“At sa MRT at sa LRT ay magdidiskwento po tayo doon sa pamasahe. Bukod pa doon sa mga toll road ay meron din tayong inutos na diskwento para mas maliit na ngayon ang bayad taong bayan sa paggamit ng mga toll road,” he said.

“Kahit na may malaking gulo na nangyayari ay basta't kaunti lang ang mararamdaman o sana man kung kaya naming gawin sana walang mararamdaman ng ating taumbayan sa kanilang araw-araw na pagtrabaho sa ating mga estudyante na araw-araw pumapasok alalahan po ninyo na ang inyong pamahalaan ay laging nandito. Lagi kaming nag-iisip ng panibagong paraan upang matiyak na ang inyong pamumuhay ay normal, maayos at ligtas,” he added.