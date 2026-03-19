Zambo trader shot dead; Manhunt on

Police said the suspects pulled up beside the driver’s side and opened fire at close range, fatally hitting Evangelista. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival due to multiple gunshot wounds.

His wife, Rowena, escaped the attack physically unharmed but was left in severe emotional shock, authorities said.

Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director Col. Fidel Fortaleza described the killing as “highly targeted,” noting that the attackers focused their fire on the victim.

“Our initial findings suggest a deliberate attack. The gunmen directed their shots specifically at the driver,” Fortaleza said.

Investigators are now examining Evangelista’s business dealings and possible personal disputes as part of efforts to establish the motive behind the killing.

Police have launched an intensive pursuit operation, with teams reviewing closed-circuit television footage from establishments along the highway to track the suspects’ escape route and identify the motorcycle used in the attack.

Barangay Manicahan officials, led by Chairperson Erolyn Barredo, responded alongside police units shortly after the incident to secure the area and assist in the evacuation of the victim.