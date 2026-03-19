Zambo trader shot dead; Manhunt on

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A daylight ambush along a busy highway here has left a businessman dead and triggered a city-wide manhunt, underscoring renewed concerns over gun violence in the region.
Joel Evangelista, a trader from Lower Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay, was driving home with his wife when two gunmen riding in tandem intercepted their vehicle along MCLL Highway in Barangay Manicahan at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the suspects pulled up beside the driver’s side and opened fire at close range, fatally hitting Evangelista. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival due to multiple gunshot wounds.
His wife, Rowena, escaped the attack physically unharmed but was left in severe emotional shock, authorities said.
Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director Col. Fidel Fortaleza described the killing as “highly targeted,” noting that the attackers focused their fire on the victim.
“Our initial findings suggest a deliberate attack. The gunmen directed their shots specifically at the driver,” Fortaleza said.
Investigators are now examining Evangelista’s business dealings and possible personal disputes as part of efforts to establish the motive behind the killing.
Police have launched an intensive pursuit operation, with teams reviewing closed-circuit television footage from establishments along the highway to track the suspects’ escape route and identify the motorcycle used in the attack.
Barangay Manicahan officials, led by Chairperson Erolyn Barredo, responded alongside police units shortly after the incident to secure the area and assist in the evacuation of the victim.
In the wake of the shooting, the ZCPO has intensified operations against loose firearms across the city.
Recent operations led by the City Intelligence Unit resulted in the arrest of a suspect in Barangay Sangali and the seizure of an improvised shotgun, ammunition, and a .45-caliber pistol. A separate buy-bust operation by Police Station 7 also yielded a .38-caliber revolver, ammunition, and suspected marijuana.
Fortaleza said the crackdown on illegal firearms is crucial in preventing similar attacks.
“These operations are part of our effort to reduce the presence of loose firearms and prevent violent crimes in the city,” he said.
Authorities have yet to identify the suspects, as the investigation and manhunt continue.