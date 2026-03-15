Manhunt launched vs ‘Yorme’ aide’s killers

According to a report from MPD Police Station 1, Capistrano was attacked by two men on a black Yamaha NMAX motorcycle. CCTV footage of the incident reportedly shows the suspects fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Investigators cited that the suspects appeared to have stolen jewelry, including a thick gold necklace and a bracelet, from the victim before escaping toward H. Lopez Boulevard.

Capistrano’s wife, Andrea, told police she was inside their residence when she heard two gunshots. Upon rushing outside, she found her husband lying motionless on the pavement.

He was rushed to Tondo Medical Center, where he was declared dead at 12:35 a.m. by attending physician Dr. Jericho Liwag.

The victim had recently reached the mandatory retirement age of 56 for uniform personnel. He was previously assigned to Police Station 11 and had long served in the Soler-Quiapo area before joining the mayor’s security detail.

Personnel from the Smokey Mountain Police Community Precinct, led by Capt. Ryan Jay Balagtas, have launched follow-up operations to identify the suspects.

The driver was seen wearing a white helmet and brown jacket, while the passenger wore a blue helmet and a white T-shirt.

The MPD disclosed that the investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the motive behind the killing.