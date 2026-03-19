‘Yorme’ to former aide’s slayer: ‘Expired ka na’

“To this fool, Albert — you are expired,” Domagoso said in a television interview, using street slang to indicate that the suspect’s time for a peaceful surrender had ended.

Authorities identified Magdaraog based on information provided by the alleged getaway driver, Liegem Bulalacao Young, also known as “Biboy.”

Young surrendered to police within 24 hours of a separate ultimatum issued by the mayor and is currently assisting investigators.

Domagoso clarified that the killing was not politically motivated but was instead a criminal act carried out by a “riding-in-tandem” robbery group operating across Metro Manila.

“This is just a crime. This is a riding-in-tandem, holdup robbery group,” the mayor said. He added that initial findings suggest such groups have turned the capital region into a “livelihood” for criminal activity.

Investigators believe robbery was the primary motive because the assailants reportedly confronted Capistrano and took his belongings before opening fire.