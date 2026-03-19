‘Yorme’ to former aide’s slayer: ‘Expired ka na’

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso issued a stark warning Thursday to the primary suspect in the killing of retired police officer George Capistrano, vowing a relentless pursuit after a 48-hour surrender ultimatum passed.
The suspect, identified as Albert Magdaraog, failed to surrender by the Thursday deadline following the mayor’s Monday order.
“To this fool, Albert — you are expired,” Domagoso said in a television interview, using street slang to indicate that the suspect’s time for a peaceful surrender had ended.
Authorities identified Magdaraog based on information provided by the alleged getaway driver, Liegem Bulalacao Young, also known as “Biboy.”
Young surrendered to police within 24 hours of a separate ultimatum issued by the mayor and is currently assisting investigators.
Domagoso clarified that the killing was not politically motivated but was instead a criminal act carried out by a “riding-in-tandem” robbery group operating across Metro Manila.
“This is just a crime. This is a riding-in-tandem, holdup robbery group,” the mayor said. He added that initial findings suggest such groups have turned the capital region into a “livelihood” for criminal activity.
Investigators believe robbery was the primary motive because the assailants reportedly confronted Capistrano and took his belongings before opening fire.
Domagoso cited that if the motive had been a targeted assassination, the gunmen likely would have shot the victim from behind without engagement.
Capistrano, a retired officer and member of the mayor’s security detail, was described as a well-loved figure within the Manila Police District. In a show of solidarity, fellow officers pooled their personal funds to raise a P500,000 reward for information leading to Magdaraog’s arrest.
The mayor warned that the city would not rest until the suspect is caught, stating, “In the language of the streets, you will have your place.”