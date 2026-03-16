‘Yorme’ offers P500K reward on former cop’s slay suspect

Capistrano was reportedly killed by a “riding-in-tandem” robbery group operating in Metro Manila. Domagoso said the city would help the suspect apply for the Witness Protection Program if he cooperates in identifying the gunman, warning that after the 48-hour window, the police would begin an aggressive manhunt.

In a separate announcement during a Monday morning flag-raising ceremony, Domagoso unveiled a P1.76-billion financial assistance package aimed at “pump-priming” the local economy as global oil prices surge amid Middle East conflict.

The stimulus, drawn from the city’s general and trust funds, is designed to inject liquidity into the community by accelerating payouts to approximately 330,000 residents, students and workers.

Domagoso noted that the funding represents about 15 percent of the city’s population and is intended to create a “velocity of money” effect to protect local jobs and businesses.

The funding includes 427.8 million pesos for the Social Amelioration Program, covering allowances for senior citizens, solo parents and persons with disabilities from January to March 2026.

Another P51.1 million is allocated for educational assistance for students at Universidad de Manila and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila. National government personnel, including public school teachers, Manila Police District officers and jail management staff, will receive a combined P103.3 million in city-funded assistance.

The city is also releasing P1.09 billion in revenue shares to Manila’s 896 barangays, alongside P71.3 million in PhilHealth professional fee sharing for healthcare workers at the city’s six public hospitals.

Domagoso stressed that in a crisis, timely action is a key element in supporting the community’s purchasing power.