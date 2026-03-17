‘Yorme’ aide slay suspect’s accomplice surrenders

During an appearance on the mayor’s “Talk to the People” program, the suspect identified the alleged gunman as Albert Magdarau, who remains at large.

Domagoso said the breakthrough came after a barangay chairman from Tondo contacted him to relay the suspect’s desire to surrender. The mayor then dispatched a team from the Manila Police District to fetch the suspect from Pampanga.

The suspect claimed he belonged to a group involved in robberies but said he did not intend to be part of a murder.

“I surrendered because I didn’t agree with what was done to Ka George,” the suspect said. “If I had known my companion was going to kill him, I wouldn’t have gone with him.”

To recall, Capistrano was shot dead early Sunday near his residence on Salonga Street in Balut, Tondo. Surveillance footage showed two men on a motorcycle blocking his path. The video captured the gunman shooting the victim before stealing his jewelry and firearm.

Domagoso had issued a 48-hour deadline on Monday for the suspects to yield. Following the driver’s surrender and the identification of the primary suspect, the mayor renewed his call for Magdarau to give himself up.

“The manhunt will be relentless now that his identity has been disclosed by his partner in crime,” Domagoso said.

The Manila Police District is continuing follow-up operations to track down the remaining suspect.