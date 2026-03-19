Striking distance: Nxled trips PLDT, knocks on qualifying round door

Brooke Van Sickle poured 19 of her 21 points on kills and added 11 excellent receptions and nine digs for Nxled.

The Chameleons pulled away from a slim 12-11 advantage in the fourth frame with a 7-1 run capped by an ace by MJ Phillips for a 19-12 lead. Nxled blasted another 6-1 blitz iced by a Van Sickle spike and a Jonah Sabete-Escamillan kill to finish the game in one hour and 53 minutes.

Phillips had an all-around offensive night of 11 attacks, two kill blocks and three aces for the Chameleons, who outspiked the High Speed Hitters, 63-47.

“I’m really happy about my performance but honestly, I couldn’t have done this without my teammates,” the decorated middle blocker said.

“We knew that this game was really an important game. So, coming into it, we’re really locked in, make sure we communicate constantly and I think we really took care of business today. I’m happy,” Phillips added.

Escamillan scored 15 and Myla Pablo added 13 points for the Ettore Guidetti-mentored squad.

Nxled can land at the No. 4 spot if Creamline and Farm Fresh drop their final prelims assignments against Cignal and Akari.

Teams finishing in the top four will secure seats in the qualifying round, where the first two Final Four tickets are up for grabs. Squads finishing in No. 5 to No. 10 will play in the knockout Play-in stage.

“I’m really happy about what I saw during the game. I see consistency, I see regularity. I saw a very good development in our side-out. The block and defense is working great. So right now we are finally playing a pretty good volleyball together,” Guidetti said.