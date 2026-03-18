High Speed Hitters aim to secure No. 1 spot

Opening serve is at 4 p.m. followed by the play-in round-bound teams Choco Mucho and cellar-dweller ZUS Coffee at 6:30 p.m.

PLDT has been on a roll since suffering a straight sets loss to sister team Cignal last month and sits on solo top spot with a 7-1 win-loss record.

Another victory for the Rald Ricafort-mentored team will assure the High Speed Hitters of the top seeding in the qualifying stage against the fourth-seeded squad in a showdown for one of the first two Final Four tickets up for grabs.

The two-time champion club downed Choco Mucho, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19, last Saturday to extend its winning streak behind the 19-point explosion of Savi Davison and 17 markers of Kim Kianna Dy.

Despite having the momentum on their side, the High Speed Hitters remain wary of the Chameleons, who have ended a four-game slide and are desperate to finish the prelims on a winning note for a chance to enter the qualifying round.

“Of course, momentum-wise we want to continue our streak and we can’t be complacent just because it’s our last game and we’re already through to the qualifying round,” Ricafort said.

Composed of the core of last year’s champion Petro Gazz, which decided to take a leave of absence, Nxled defeated ZUS Coffee, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-19, last week to get back on the winning track for a 4-4 slate tied with Farm Fresh in fifth to sixth spot.

“We have to keep on working hard, regardless. There is the possibility that we could meet them (Chameleons) again in the playoffs. So, this will definitely be a tough game since most of their players are from Petro Gazz, and we’re really struggling against them. Hopefully, we’ll get the win this time,” Ricafort said.