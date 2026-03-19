Stakeholders laud Frasco’s legacy as she exits tourism post

Stakeholders also highlighted Frasco’s push to integrate medical and wellness tourism into the country’s portfolio.

“Secretary, you have been such an inspiring and empowering leader for us. A couple of years ago, you inspired us to form the Wellness Tourism Association of the Philippines. We’d like you to know that by doing so, you have uplifted the lives of all of our constituencies. Wellness is so important, really, in this day and age. By focusing on wellness, you have actually touched the lives of women. We have increased our membership now nationwide, and through your help, we have been able to reach international shores,” said Cathy Turvill, founding president of the Wellness Tourism Association of the Philippines.

Tourism Congress of the Philippines president James Montenegro described Frasco as a responsive leader who listened to industry concerns.

“One of the most appreciative trait we have for Secretary Frasco is that she's a very good listener, and no matter how small or big the problem was, the Secretary was always there to listen to the issues that we brought forward to her, whether that was because of a lack of hyperbaric chambers in certain dive destinations, or the fees in Boracay, she was always there to take action and call a collaborative meeting with the LGU, with the DILG to help tame the local government,” he said.

Department of Tourism Caraga Director Ivonnie Dumadag said Frasco demonstrated consistent leadership throughout her tenure.

“We have witnessed the many milestones the Department has achieved, the challenges it has overcome, and those that it continues to face, even now. Through it all, she continues to lead us with strength, clarity, and grace–guiding us through both the highs and lows with remarkable leadership. We will truly miss her. But she does not leave all of us in a vacuum. She leaves all of us with a legacy of inspiration to do better, to be better, and to lead with the same consistency and dedication she has always shown us,” she said.

Maria Paz Alberto of the Pacific Asia Travel Association-Philippines described Frasco as the “best tourism Secretary,” noting her efforts to expand tourism opportunities across regions.

The tributes were delivered during a gathering attended by representatives from airlines, hotels, travel and tours, food and gastronomy, sports, medical and wellness, and academe, along with Department of Tourism regional directors.

Over four years, Frasco prioritized collaboration with local governments and private sector partners, advanced sustainable tourism initiatives, improved infrastructure, and strengthened the country’s global branding.

Stakeholders credited her responsiveness and commitment to inclusive growth for helping restore confidence in the tourism sector and ensuring recovery efforts remained community-centered following the pandemic.

Frasco, a former three-term mayor of Liloan, Cebu, was appointed tourism chief in 2022.