Frasco takes oath as presidential adviser for resilient communities

“I carry this experience with deep gratitude for the workers, communities, and partners across the tourism sector whose dedication sustains our nation, and I look forward to supporting the Administration’s efforts to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of communities across the Philippines,” she added.

Industry sends off former tourism chief

Before assuming her new post, tourism stakeholders from across sectors held a gathering to thank Frasco for her leadership, citing her role in revitalizing the industry through collaboration, infrastructure improvements and global branding efforts.

For four years, Frasco pushed sustainable tourism initiatives and strengthened ties with local governments and private partners, helping restore confidence in the sector following the pandemic.

Former Tourism Secretary Mina Gabor, now chairman and president of the International School of Sustainable Tourism in the Philippines, praised Frasco’s ability to turn ideas into action.

“When you say something to her, she implements it. She looks [at it], reads it, and implements. I think that’s the most important. Passion is something else. Passion without implementation is nothing. And I remember meeting her in the listening tours she has been doing. And I always say, we want you to succeed, because you have the heart, and the intelligence and knowledge to put this tourism department where it should be,” she said.

Chef Miguel Moreno, the first Tausug and Mindanaoan chef to receive Michelin recognition, credited Frasco for helping elevate regional cuisine and cultural assets.

“For nine years, I have been operating Palm Grill in Tomas Morato, Quezon City. My biggest struggle was getting to be heard, getting to be recognized, and getting to be discovered. For nine years, or approximately eight, before the award was given, that was our struggle – is how to get Filipinos to appreciate, to try, and to discover the flavors of Southern Mindanao. In those eight years, we were underrepresented, we were faced with so many struggles, with preconceived notions, and with stereotyping. And with that, running a restaurant business that put into forefront regional cuisines, especially those unheard of, was such a struggle. But because of the DOT and because of the visionary work of our DOT Secretary, we were finally heard,” he said.

“Our voices magnified, and we were finally seen. And I’m very happy to report that since the award was given, we have always been sold out everyday. We have long lines of Filipinos and international visitors, tourists, who go to the restaurants because of that recognition, because of one thing to discover Mindanao, and all that is made possible because of you, Secretary,” he added.

Stakeholders also cited her push for medical and wellness tourism, which expanded the country’s tourism portfolio.

“Secretary, you have been such an inspiring and empowering leader for us. A couple of years ago, you inspired us to form the Wellness Tourism Association of the Philippines. We’d like you to know that by doing so, you have uplifted the lives of all of our constituencies. Wellness is so important, really, in this day and age. By focusing on wellness, you have actually touched the lives of women. We have increased our membership now nationwide, and through your help, we have been able to reach international shores,” said Cathy Turvill, founding president of the Wellness Tourism Association of the Philippines.

Tourism Congress of the Philippines president James Montenegro described Frasco as a responsive leader.

“One of the most appreciative trait we have for Secretary Frasco is that she's a very good listener, and no matter how small or big the problem was, the Secretary was always there to listen to the issues that we brought forward to her, whether that was because of a lack of hyperbaric chambers in certain dive destinations, or the fees in Boracay, she was always there to take action and call a collaborative meeting with the LGU, with the DILG to help tame the local government,” he said.

He added that she was the first tourism chief to provide the group a dedicated space inside the Department of Tourism central office in Makati City.

Department of Tourism regional officials also credited Frasco’s leadership for guiding the agency through challenges.

“We have witnessed the many milestones the Department has achieved, the challenges it has overcome, and those that it continues to face, even now. Through it all, she continues to lead us with strength, clarity, and grace–guiding us through both the highs and lows with remarkable leadership. We will truly miss her. But she does not leave all of us in a vacuum. She leaves all of us with a legacy of inspiration to do better, to be better, and to lead with the same consistency and dedication she has always shown us,” said Caraga Director Ivonnie Dumadag.

Maria Paz Alberto of the Pacific Asia Travel Association-Philippines described Frasco as the “best tourism Secretary,” noting her efforts to expand opportunities across regions.

Frasco previously served as a three-term mayor of Liloan, Cebu, before being appointed tourism chief in 2022.